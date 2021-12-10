China's actions towards Taiwan destabilising for region: US officials

China's actions towards Taiwan are destabilising and risk undermining peace and stability in the region, said two top US officials, adding that Beijing's "bullying behaviour" has pushed more countries to step up their support of Taiwan.

Tension in the Taiwan Strait has crept up recently, with China sending aircraft into Taiwan's air defence identification zone in the past two months and conducting a combat-readiness patrol as US lawmakers visited the island late last month.

"We view the PRC's growing military, diplomatic and economic coercion towards Taiwan with serious concern. These actions are destabilising to the region and risk a miscalculation that could harm the global economy," said US Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink, using China's official name, the People's Republic of China.

US Assistant Secretary of Defence for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs Ely Ratner said China's air and maritime campaigns around Taiwan were "intentionally provocative and increase the likelihood of miscalculation".

The two officials were speaking at a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on the future of America's policy on Taiwan on Wednesday.

China regards Taiwan as a renegade province to be reunified, by force, if necessary.

The United States, which acknowledges Beijing but maintains informal ties with Taiwan, is bound by its Taiwan Relations Act to enable the island to defend itself.

Senator Bob Menendez of New Jersey, who chairs the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, called the Taiwan Strait "one of the most dangerous divides in the world today... where miscalculation could lead to a war with potentially catastrophic global consequences".

Dr Ratner called bolstering Taiwan's self-defence capabilities an "urgent task", noting that the US has sold US$32 billion (S$43.6 billion) worth of arms to Taiwan since 2009.

The Pentagon remains committed to maintaining America's capacity to resist coercion, whether by force or otherwise, of Taiwan, said Dr Ratner, echoing the position in the Taiwan Relations Act.

"This is an absolute priority. The PRC is the Department of Defence's pacing challenge and a Taiwan contingency is the pacing scenario," he said.

The US was modernising its capabilities, updating its force posture and developing new operational concepts accordingly, he added.

The US is also focused on boosting regional cooperation as a way of deterring China, said the officials.

They cited China's trade spat with Lithuania as an example of Beijing working to diplomatically isolate Taiwan by punishing friendly countries. Beijing unofficially halted trade with Lithuania over its move to allow Taiwan to open a de facto embassy there.

Several countries have become more vocal in supporting Taiwan as a result of China's actions, said the two US officials.

Mr Kritenbrink said lawmakers of several countries had visited Taiwan or passed measures of support, and many US allies and partners have also publicly raised their concerns about maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

Dr Ratner, citing recent joint military exercises with Britain, Canada and Japan, said: "We are seeing countries stepping up their military presence in the region and their willingness to support deterrence in a way that we haven't before."

Under the US' policy of strategic ambiguity, Washington has remained vague about how it would respond if China invaded the island, though some lawmakers have called for the policy to end.

When asked, Dr Ratner said changing the policy would not meaningfully strengthen deterrence.