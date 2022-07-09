China warns US against 'arbitrary provocations'

WASHINGTON • A senior Chinese military officer has warned his US counterpart that any "arbitrary provocations" would be met with a "firm counterstrike" by China, but added that the two sides should strengthen dialogue and control risks.

The world's two largest economies are at loggerheads over a series of contentious issues, from the status of Chinese-claimed Taiwan and Russia's invasion of Ukraine to a broader contest for influence in the Asia-Pacific.

The Pentagon said that US Army General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, had spoken with China's Chief of the Joint Staff Department, General Li Zuocheng, on Thursday.

"Gen Milley discussed the need to responsibly manage competition and maintain open lines of communication," Gen Milley's spokesman said in a statement. "Gen Milley underscored the importance of the People's Liberation Army engaging in substantive dialogue on improving crisis communications and reducing strategic risk. The call also included a productive discussion of a number of regional and global security issues."

In another sign of increasing dialogue, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to meet China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi today on the sidelines of the Group of 20 meeting in Bali, Indonesia. US officials said they expect a "candid" exchange on issues such as the war in Ukraine between the two, who have not met face-to-face since October.

China's Defence Ministry cited Gen Li as saying the two militaries should uphold mutual respect and objectivity, strengthen dialogue, control risks and promote cooperation, "rather than deliberately creating confrontation and provoking incidents".

China has no room for compromise or concessions on issues related to its core interests, Gen Li added. "If anyone provokes arbitrarily, it will inevitably be met with a firm counterstrike by the Chinese people," he said.

He also reiterated a call for the US to stop military relations with Taiwan and "avoid shocks to Sino-US relations and the stability of the Taiwan Strait".

China's military will resolutely defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity, he added.

China has been stepping up military activity around Taiwan. It views the self-ruled island as a renegade province awaiting reunification with the mainland, by force if necessary.

Taiwan's government says only the island's 23 million people can decide their future and while it wants peace, it will defend itself if attacked.

REUTERS