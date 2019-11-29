China warns of action after Trump signs into law Hong Kong Bills

China warned of countermeasures and summoned the United States ambassador yesterday, after US President Donald Trump signed into law two Bills aimed at deterring and punishing any Chinese crackdown on pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong.

The tensions could throw a wrench into US-China efforts to negotiate a trade deal.

Chinese Vice-Foreign Minister Le Yucheng summoned US Ambassador Terry Branstad and demanded that Washington immediately stop interfering in China's internal affairs and violating international law.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry, warning of unspecified countermeasures, said: "It is a naked hegemonic act, and the Chinese government and people firmly oppose it."

The first Bill, titled the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act, had been passed almost unanimously - by a veto-proof majority - in the Senate and the House of Representatives, which see China as having eroded the autonomy promised to Hong Kong.

The law requires the US State Department to certify whether Hong Kong remains sufficiently autonomous from China to warrant the special trading status with the US that has helped the city thrive.

The law also allows the US to impose sanctions on officials found responsible for human rights abuses in Hong Kong.

The second Bill, also signed on Wednesday, bans US firms from selling and exporting crowd-control munitions like tear gas and pepper spray to the Hong Kong police.

The protests in the city since June have seen more than 5,000 arrests.

Related Story Trump signs Hong Kong Bills supporting protesters in move likely to irk China

Related Story US Bills on Hong Kong: What are they about and their implications

Mr Trump, who has so far been muted in his criticism of how Chinese President Xi Jinping has handled the protests, had given mixed signals in recent days on whether he would sign the Bills into law.

On Wednesday, he said in a statement that he signed the Bills "out of respect for President Xi, China, and the people of Hong Kong".

"They are being enacted in the hope that leaders and representatives of China and Hong Kong will be able to amicably settle their differences leading to long-term peace and prosperity for all," he added.

Rand Corporation senior defence analyst Derek Grossman said that Mr Trump had been upset to be put in such a tough position at such a sensitive time for trade talks, and was trying to appease both sides. He noted that the President had indicated he would selectively enforce portions of the legislation.

Asian stocks and European and US futures slipped after the signing. The Shanghai Composite Index dropped 0.47 per cent and the Hang Seng Index closed 0.2 per cent lower. The Straits Times Index fell 0.5 per cent.

Analysts such as Eurasia Group's Asia practice head Michael Hirson said Mr Trump's move will not derail trade talks.

Related Story Asia stocks waver after Trump signs Hong Kong protest bills that have angered China

"Beijing is angered at the US for interfering in what China considers its domestic affairs, and for emboldening the protest movement. But some of China's anger over the Bill is posturing for the domestic audience, and Beijing will not be so upset as to let this stand in the way of a truce over trade," noted Mr Hirson.

Mr Grossman said: "Mr Trump's decision to sign the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act into law certainly doesn't help US-China trade talks, but I remain unconvinced that Washington and Beijing would've come to an agreement on Phase 1 absent the signing.

"The reality is that the two sides are still quite far apart, despite Mr Trump's claim that the deal was very close."

SEE TOP OF THE NEWS