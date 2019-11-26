China, US very close to phase one trade deal: Global Times

BEIJING • China and the United States are very close to a "phase one" trade deal, the Global Times, a tabloid run by the ruling Communist Party's official People's Daily, said yesterday, discounting "negative" media reports.

China also remains committed to continuing talks for a phase two and even a phase three deal with the US, the Global Times said on its Twitter feed, citing experts close to the Chinese government.

Trade experts and people close to the White House last week said completion of a phase one deal, which had been expected this month, could slide into next year, as Beijing seeks more extensive tariff rollbacks and Washington counters with demands of its own.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang declined to comment on the Global Times report at a press briefing but reiterated that Beijing would like Washington to work with it to resolve the outstanding trade issues on a basis of equality and mutual respect.

According to US and Beijing officials, as well as lawmakers and trade experts, the ambitious phase two trade deal is looking less likely.

The outlook for a phase one deal was further complicated last week when the US Congress approved legislation to back protesters in Hong Kong, although the completion without major disruptions of district council elections in the Chinese-controlled territory on Sunday could help.

Last Saturday, US national security adviser Robert O'Brien said an initial trade deal with China was still possible by the end of the year. He warned that Washington would not turn a blind eye to what happens in Hong Kong, but also said it would be "a good sign" if the elections took place without violence.

US President Donald Trump said last month during a press conference with Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He that he expected to quickly dive into a second phase of talks once phase one had been completed.

The second phase would focus on a key US complaint that China effectively steals US intellectual property by forcing US companies to transfer their technology to Chinese rivals, he said at the time.

But the November 2020 US presidential election, the difficulties in getting phase one done, combined with the White House's reluctance to work with other countries to pressure Beijing are dimming hopes for anything more ambitious in the near future, sources said.

The 16-month trade war with China has thrown US businesses and farmers into turmoil, disrupted global supply chains and been a drag on economies worldwide. Failure to address a key reason it was started is already raising questions about whether the sacrifice has been worth it. Meanwhile, many of Beijing's trade practices that many free-market economies see as unfair remain unaddressed.

Mr Trump's main priority is to secure a big phase one announcement, locking in big-ticket Chinese purchases of US agricultural goods that he can tout as an important win during his re-election campaign, according to a Trump administration official.

REUTERS