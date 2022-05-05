China trying to meddle with competition Bill: Biden

TROY, ALABAMA • United States President Joe Biden accused China of trying to interfere in congressional negotiations over a broad competition Bill that would bolster domestic semiconductor manufacturing.

"Fundamentally, this is a national security issue. This is one of the reasons why the Chinese Communist Party is lobbying folks to oppose this Bill," Mr Biden said on Tuesday in Troy, Alabama. "And it's an issue that unites Democrats and Republicans. So, let's get it done."

He spoke during a tour of a Lockheed Martin plant and made the case for passage of the long-stalled legislation. The President cited the more than 200 semiconductors needed to manufacture a Javelin antitank missile, which has been deployed by Ukrainian forces against Russian invaders.

Mr Biden's comments - made during remarks that centred chiefly on the war in Ukraine - were among his most critical yet towards China's Communist Party.

He often cites past conversations with Chinese President Xi Jinping in which he challenged Mr Xi's view that democracies cannot deliver for their people.

The US Senate and House could soon begin the formal conference process so the two chambers can reconcile their different versions of the measure, which is intended to strengthen competition with China.

While members of both parties support the US$52 billion (S$72 billion) in the legislation for domestic semiconductor manufacturing, they disagree on other provisions and final passage is still months away.

The Chinese Embassy in Washington has been seeking meetings with administration officials, congressional offices, think-tanks and companies to gather information about the status of the Bill and what provisions were likely to make it to the President's desk, people familiar with the meeting requests said. Administration officials have all declined the requests, as have many of the congressional offices, according to the people.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry has previously said how the US develops "is its own business" and it has rejected what it views as efforts to suppress China's growth. Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a regular news briefing in March that draft provisions of the legislation "exaggerate the 'China threat theory'" and urged its supporters to drop their "Cold War, zero-sum mentality".

After 15 months in office, the Biden administration has yet to articulate a comprehensive China strategy, including what it would do with respect to economic disputes.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to outline the administration's policy towards the country in a speech today, but people familiar with the plans said he was not expected to lay out any new initiatives or details on the economic front.

Republicans believe the lack of a China strategy distinguishes Mr Biden from former president Donald Trump, and represents a vulnerability for Democrats in the November midterm elections.

US officials have been deliberating for months about potential tariff reductions, new trade probes and the enforcement of Mr Trump's "phase one" trade deal.

Mr Biden's team continues to be at odds over what to do with hundreds of billions of dollars in existing tariffs on Chinese goods, and has diverging views of whether and how hard to scrutinise US investments into China.

BLOOMBERG