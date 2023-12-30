China tensions rising, US revives WWII-era Pacific airfield

WASHINGTON – In the middle of the Pacific Ocean, an abandoned US airfield once key to dropping the nuclear bomb on Japan – and nearly lost to history amid encroaching forest – is being revived.

But as the Americans hack away at the jungle overgrowth at Tinian island airfield and other old, World War II-era bases across the region, it will not be with Japan on their mind.

Rather, it is Beijing’s growing influence in the Pacific that is spurring the recovery of a slew of abandoned runways on the 100 sq km speck of land that makes up Tinian, part of the US territory of the Northern Mariana Islands.

“Rehabilitation of World War II-era airfields has provided Pacific Air Forces (Pacaf) a rapidly executable avenue to enhance infrastructure in the region,” a spokesman told AFP.

Though the statement mentioned a “sense of urgency” enabling Pacaf to “enhance… war fighting capability and improve deterrent posture alongside Allies and partners”, it did not mention China directly.

But Washington’s plans for what officials have described as “an extensive” facility on Tinian comes amid a serious military pivot to the Pacific in recent years – and as China builds its own new bases in the region, including in disputed waters.

“The most comprehensive and serious challenge to US national security is the (People’s Republic of China’s) coercive and increasingly aggressive endeavour to refashion the Indo-Pacific region and the international system to suit its interests and authoritarian preferences,” the Department of Defence’s 2022 planning document, called the National Defence Strategy, reads.

Tinian’s old military airfield “has extensive pavement underneath the overgrown jungle. We’ll be clearing that jungle out between now and summertime,” Air Force General Kenneth Wilsbach recently told Japanese outlet Nikkei Asia.

Meanwhile, military projects for “fuel and airfield development” at the island’s nearby civilian airport are already underway, according to the Pacaf spokesman.

Back to the future

If little known now, the airfield at Tinian was perhaps the most important – and the busiest – in the world in 1945, as its six hastily built runways played host to US B-29 bombers carrying out missions against Japan, some 2,300km away.

Including, on Aug 6 and Aug 9 of that year, the planes that dropped nuclear bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

Little Boy and Fat Man, as the weapons were known, killed some 200,000 people.

In the last three years, money annually allocated to Indo-Pacific military construction costs has doubled, from US$1.8 billion (S$2.37 billion) in 2020 to just shy of US$3.6 billion in 2023, according to a recent report from the Congressional Research Service.