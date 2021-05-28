China slams 'dark history' of US intelligence community

SHANGHAI • China hit out at the "dark history" of the United States intelligence community yesterday, after President Joe Biden ordered a probe into the origins of the virus that causes Covid-19.

Mr Biden on Wednesday ordered US intelligence agencies to report to him within 90 days on whether the Sars-CoV-2 virus first emerged in China from an animal source or from a laboratory accident.

The lab-leak theory, initially trotted out by former president Donald Trump but dismissed as "highly unlikely" by a delayed World Health Organisation (WHO) mission to China, has resurfaced in recent days, driven by Washington.

Beijing rejects the theory that the virus may have emerged from a virology lab in Wuhan and has instead accused the US of peddling "conspiracies" and politicising the pandemic.

The Biden administration's "motive and purposes are clear", Mr Zhao Lijian, a Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman, said yesterday, rejecting the need for a new investigation into the pandemic.

"The dark history of the US intelligence community has long been known to the world," he added, referring to the United States' unfounded allegations of weapons of mass destruction which led to its invasion of Iraq.

Reviving the lab leak theory "is disrespectful to science... and also a disruption to the global fight against the pandemic", he said.

The Chinese Embassy in Washington said in a statement on Wednesday that since the outbreak last year, "some political forces have been fixated on political manipulation and (the) blame game".

As the WHO prepares to begin a second phase of studies into the virus origins, China has been under pressure to give investigators more access amid allegations that Sars-CoV-2 leaked from a laboratory specialising in coronavirus research in the city of Wuhan.

Dr Yanzhong Huang, senior fellow for global health with the Council on Foreign Relations in Washington, said China's lack of openness was a major factor behind the resurgence of the lab leak theory.

"In the investigation of the origins of the pandemic, it is really important to have transparency in order to build trust in the investigation results," he said.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS