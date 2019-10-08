China seen narrowing range of topics at this week's trade talks with US

WASHINGTON • Chinese officials are signalling that they are increasingly reluctant to agree to a broad trade deal pursued by US President Donald Trump, ahead of negotiations this week that have raised hopes of a potential truce.

In meetings with US visitors to Beijing in recent weeks, senior Chinese officials have indicated that the range of topics they are willing to discuss has narrowed considerably, according to people familiar with the discussions.

Vice-Premier Liu He, who will lead the Chinese contingent in high-level talks that begin in Washington on Thursday, told visiting dignitaries he would bring an offer that will not include commitments on reforming Chinese industrial policy or the government subsidies that have been the target of longstanding US complaints, one of the people said.

That offer would take one of the Trump administration's core demands off the table.

It is emblematic of what analysts see as China's strengthening hand as the Trump administration faces an impeachment crisis - which has recently drawn in China - and amid a slowing US economy blamed by businesses on the disruption caused by the trade wars.

People close to the Trump administration say the impeachment inquiry is not affecting trade talks with China. Any attempt to portray anything different is an attempt to weaken the US hand at the negotiating table and, they argue, would be a miscalculation by the Chinese.

But China, beset by its own escalating political crisis in Hong Kong, was drawn into the Washington furore after Mr Trump called for a Chinese investigation into his Democratic rival Joe Biden and the former vice-president's son, moments after threatening another escalation in the trade spat.

Mr Trump, however, insisted last Friday that there is no link. Yet, his latest comments suggest why Chinese leaders, already frustrated with what they view as his impetuous conduct in the trade talks, may see room to take advantage.

China's leadership is "interpreting the impeachment discussion as a weakening of Trump's position, or certainly a distraction", said Mr Jude Blanchette, an expert on China's elite politics at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies. "Their calculation is that Trump needs a win", and is willing to make compromises on substance as a result, he said.

Mr Trump has said repeatedly he would entertain only an all-encompassing deal. People close to him say he remains firm in that view.

"We've had good moments with China. We've had bad moments with China. Right now, we're in a very important stage in terms of possibly making a deal," Mr Trump told reporters last Friday. "But what we're doing is we're negotiating a very tough deal. If the deal is not going to be 100 per cent for us, then we're not going to make it."

People familiar with the state of play say contacts that resumed over the summer after a breakdown in May have focused on how to resume negotiations and avoid further escalating the tariff wars.

Yet, those talks have centred more on a timeline for implementing a limited deal rather than the substance of provisions where the two sides are at odds.

BLOOMBERG