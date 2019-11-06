China presses Trump for more tariff roll-backs

WASHINGTON • China is pushing US President Donald Trump to remove more tariffs imposed in September as part of a "phase one" trade deal, according to people familiar with the negotiations.

The deal, which may be signed this month by Mr Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping at a yet-to-be determined location, is widely expected to include a US pledge to scrap tariffs scheduled for Dec 15 on about US$156 billion (S$211 billion) worth of Chinese imports, including cellphones, laptop computers and toys.

A US official on Monday said the fate of the Dec 15 tariffs is being considered as part of negotiations and a potential signing trip this month.

Another source briefed on the talks said Chinese negotiators want Washington to drop 15 per cent tariffs on about US$125 billion worth of Chinese goods that went into effect on Sept 1. They are also seeking relief from earlier 25 per cent tariffs on about US$250 billion of imports from machinery and semiconductors to furniture.

A person familiar with China's negotiating position said it is continuing to press Washington to "remove all tariffs as soon as possible".

China's request to have the Sept 1 duties removed was earlier reported by Politico, which cited unnamed sources. The Financial Times newspaper had also reported that the White House was considering whether to roll back the Sept 1 tariffs, which cover some clothing items, flat-screen televisions, smart speakers and Bluetooth headphones.

Mr Geng Shuang, a spokesman at the Chinese foreign ministry, said the two sides remained in touch.

"Trade consultations have made progress and are advancing in accordance to plan," he said.

On the tariff issue, Mr Geng said he could only give an answer "in principle".

"Adding tariffs is not the correct way to resolve trade issues," he told reporters at a regular briefing in Beijing yesterday.

Mr Ralph Winnie, director of the China programme at the Eurasia Centre, said wrapping up the interim trade pact would provide a boost to both the US and Chinese economies, while handing Mr Trump an important win among farmers - a core constituency.

"It's in both countries' interest to have this trade deal," Mr Winnie said. "If he seals the deal, it will be looked on very favourably by the American people. It's a win-win for both countries."

Speaking yesterday at an import fair aimed at burnishing China's free-trade credentials, President Xi called on countries to stand against protectionism. He also reiterated pledges to open China's economy and strengthen protection of intellectual property rights.

REUTERS