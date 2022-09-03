China must be held to account on Uighurs after UN report: US

WASHINGTON - The United States said on Thursday that a long-awaited United Nations report reaffirmed its view that China is carrying out genocide against the Uighur people, as Beijing furiously labelled the world body an accomplice of the West.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres stood by the human rights report on the western region of Xinjiang and called on China to follow the text's recommendations to end "discriminatory" practices against the Uighurs and other mostly Muslim people.

The landmark report - released minutes before UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet left office - detailed a string of rights violations including torture, forced labour and arbitrary detention, bringing the UN seal to many of the allegations long made by activist groups, Western nations and the Uighur community in exile.

The report said that China may have carried out "crimes against humanity" but stopped short of calling Beijing's treatment of the Uighurs "genocide", a term used since January last year by the US and since embraced by legislatures of a number of other Western nations.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, however, said the substance of the report "deepens and reaffirms our grave concern regarding the ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity that PRC government authorities are perpetrating against Uighurs".

"We will continue to hold the PRC to account and call on the PRC to release those unjustly detained, account for those disappeared and allow independent investigators full and unhindered access to Xinjiang, Tibet and across the PRC," he said in a statement, using the acronym for the People's Republic of China.

Beijing hit back hard against the report and maintained firm opposition to its release, sharing a more-than-100-page document from the Xinjiang provincial government defending its policies.

"The so-called critical report you mentioned is planned and manufactured first-hand by the US and some Western forces, it is wholly illegal and invalid," Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a regular briefing on Thursday. "The report is a hodgepodge of misinformation, and it is a political tool which serves as part of the West's strategy of using Xinjiang to control China," he added.

China has been accused for years of detaining more than a million Uighurs and other Muslims in the region. Beijing has vehemently rejected the claims, insisting it is running centres for vocational education designed to curb extremism.

The UN Human Rights Office could not confirm how many people were affected by the centres but concluded the system operated on a "wide scale" across the entire region.

