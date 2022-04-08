China lodges protest over US Speaker's planned trip to Taiwan

WASHINGTON • US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is scheduled to visit Taiwan, according to media reports, a landmark display of American support that triggered a diplomatic protest from Beijing.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said at a regular briefing yesterday in Beijing that a protest has been lodged with Washington over the reports of Mrs Pelosi's planned visit.

"If she does visit, China will take strong measures and the consequences will be borne by the US," Mr Zhao said, without giving details on what those steps would entail.

"The US should abide by the one-China policy and... immediately cancel Nancy Pelosi's plan to visit Taiwan," he added.

Mr Hu Xijin, the former editor-in-chief of the Communist Party of China's Global Times newspaper, in an editorial said such a trip would represent "the most serious provocation by Washington" over Taiwan since the island's then President Lee Teng-hui visited the United States in 1996.

Mrs Pelosi will arrive in Taipei on Sunday following a visit to Japan, according to reports yesterday in both Taiwan and Japan, including by Fuji News Network, which cited sources it did not identify.

It would be the first visit by a serving US House Speaker since Mr Newt Gingrich travelled to Taiwan in 1997. Mrs Pelosi's office declined to say whether she was travelling to Taipei when contacted by Bloomberg News, citing longstanding security protocols.

Taiwanese Foreign Ministry spokesman Joanne Ou declined to comment when asked about a potential visit at a press briefing, saying the government will release a statement "at the right time".

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen would welcome the show of diplomatic support at a time when Russia's invasion of Ukraine has raised concern that China may follow through on its oft-repeated threat to take control of the democratic island by military force.

The trip would represent the latest in a series of visits by senior US officials to Taiwan in recent years and the most high-profile under the presidency of Mr Joe Biden.

Ms Tsai met a bipartisan group led by former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Michael Mullen in Taipei in February. That was followed a day later by the arrival of former secretary of state Michael Pompeo on a private trip.

In 2020, two senior officials from the administration of former president Donald Trump - then Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and then Undersecretary of State Keith Krach - led delegations to Taiwan. Mr Azar was the highest ranking sitting US administration official to visit Taipei since Washington switched official ties to Beijing in 1979.

