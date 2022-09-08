China invading Taiwan is 'distinct threat,' Biden aide Jake Sullivan says

WASHINGTON - US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said a Chinese invasion of Taiwan remains a "distinct threat," while insisting that the Biden administration hasn't changed its position over the island's status, despite Chinese claims to the contrary.

"I think it remains a distinct threat that there could be a military contingency around Taiwan," Mr Sullivan said in an interview for "The David Rubenstein Show: Peer-to-Peer Conversations" on Bloomberg Television.

Although Mr Sullivan offered no prediction of when such an attack might occur, he said, "The People's Republic of China has actually stated as official policy that it is not taking the invasion of Taiwan off the table."

As the administration grapples with increased tension over Taiwan, Mr Sullivan said he planned to meet congressional leaders later Wednesday to discuss a Bill that would alter US policy toward the island, including by designating it as a major non-Nato ally. The Bill, sponsored by Democrats, has wide bipartisan support.

The legislation also would provide Taiwan with US$4.5 billion (S$6.33 billion) in security aid and support its participation in international organisations.

"There are elements of that legislation with respect to how we can strengthen our security assistance for Taiwan that are quite effective and robust that will improve Taiwan security," Mr Sullivan told Mr Rubenstein. "There are other elements that give us some concern."

Mr Sullivan declined to go into details, but his remarks highlight the balancing act the administration has sought to maintain as it seeks to support Taiwan while also trying to tamp down growing bipartisan hawkishness on Capitol Hill against China.

Although the administration has said it wants to maintain the status quo toward Taiwan, President Joe Biden has contributed to confusion around the US stance, saying in May that the US was committed to defending Taiwan if it were ever attacked. The White House later sought to clarify that he was talking about broader support for the island.

In a further sign of congressional support, a bipartisan delegation from the House of Representatives landed in Taiwan on Wednesday. The visit means 28 members of Congress will have travelled to Taiwan so far this year, the most since at least 2013.

"The American position has remained steadfast and consistent," Mr Sullivan said. "We continue to believe that and we will continue to push back against any effort to change the status quo by force."

China's embassy in Washington didn't immediately respond to a request for comment about Mr Sullivan's remarks.