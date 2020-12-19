China calls on US to choose dialogue over unilateral sanctions

BEIJING • The United States should choose dialogue and consultation with China instead of pursuing "unacceptable" unilateral sanctions against Chinese companies, China's State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said yesterday.

He urged the US to stop "overstretching the notion of national security" and the "arbitrary suppression" of Chinese companies.

"We need to replace sanctions with dialogue and consultation," he said in a special address to the Asia Society that focused mainly on the state of Sino-US relations.

Washington confirmed yesterday that it would add dozens of Chinese companies, including the country's top chipmaker SMIC, to a trade blacklist, a move seen as the latest in President Donald Trump's efforts to cement his tough-on-China legacy.

Beijing has taken note of the four policy priorities of US President-elect Joe Biden, Mr Wang added, and believes at least three of them - Covid-19 response, economic recovery and climate change - provide room for cooperation between the two countries.

"We hope that we will expand cooperation and manage differences through dialogue," Mr Wang said. "It is important that United States policies towards China return to objectivity and sustainability as soon as possible."

His remarks were the most detailed commentary on US-China relations from a Chinese government official since Mr Biden's victory in the Nov 3 presidential election.

They are also the latest in a string of comments from top Chinese diplomats that hint at a desire to reset relations between the world's two largest economies as Mr Biden prepares to take office on Jan 20.

Mr Wang set out a framework for improving ties, calling on US politicians to stop criticising China's ruling Communist Party and respect the country's interests in the Xinjiang and Tibet regions, where Beijing's policies have drawn widespread international criticism.

Mr Wang also offered a dark assessment of the state of the US-China relationship at the end of the Trump administration, saying relations had "spiralled down to the lowest level since the establishment of diplomatic ties" more than four decades earlier.

"The go-it-alone approach and walking away from international commitments have fractured and crippled the international system," he said.

He also said US efforts to "remodel or subvert China" would be "mission impossible".

Mr Kevin Rudd, Australia's former prime minister and current president of the Asia Society Policy Institute, added that confrontation between the US and China had ensnared America's allies such as Japan, South Korea and Australia, which now find themselves "very much in the firing line of tensions in the bilateral relationship".

Mr Rudd picked up on Mr Wang's comments on the importance of face-to-face dialogue to put in a pitch for Australia, saying that he hoped their two governments would have such contact soon.

REUTERS, BLOOMBERG