China and Russia veto UN resolution on protecting shipping in the Strait of Hormuz

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Members of the United Nations Security Council vote in a meeting on a Hormuz resolution at the UN headquarters in New York City on April 7, 2026.

China and Russia vetoed a UN resolution encouraging states to coordinate efforts to protect commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz on April 7 and the US ambassador to the world body called on "responsible nations" to join the US in securing the vital waterway.

The 15-member Security Council voted 11 in favour of the resolution presented by Bahrain, with two against - China and Russia - and two abstentions.

US President Donald Trump threatened that "a whole civilisation will die tonight" as Iran showed no sign of accepting his ultimatum to open the Strait of Hormuz by April 7 evening, Washington time (8am on April 8, Singapore time).

Oil prices have surged since the US and Israel struck Iran at the end of February, unleashing a conflict that has run for more than five weeks while Tehran has largely closed the Strait that was previously the route for about a fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas.

"The draft resolution has not been adopted, owing to the negative vote of a permanent member of the Council, Bahrain's Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani said.

Bahrain's Minister for Foreign Affairs Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayan speaking at the United Nations Security Council meeting on the Hormuz resolution in New York City. PHOTO: REUTERS

US ambassador condemns the vetoes

The US ambassador to the United Nations, Mike Waltz, condemned the Russian and Chinese vetoes, saying they marked "a new low" when Iran's shutting of the Strait was preventing medical aid and supplies reaching humanitarian crises in the Congo, Sudan and Gaza.

"No one should tolerate that. They are holding the global economy at gunpoint. But today, Russia and China did tolerate it. They sided with a regime that seeks to intimidate the Gulf into submission, even as it brutalises its own people."

Mr Waltz said Iran could choose "to reopen the Strait, to seek peace and to make amends.

"But until then and afterwards, we call on responsible nations to join us in securing the Strait of Hormuz, protecting it, ensuring that it remains open to lawful commerce, to humanitarian goods, and the free movement of the world's goods," he said.

France deplored the vetoes.

"The aim was to encourage strictly, purely defensive measures to provide the security and safety for the Strait without spiraling towards escalation," its UN ambassador Jerome Bonnafont said.

China and Russia used their vetoes even though Bahrain had significantly weakened its draft after China opposed authorising force.

China's Permanent Representative to the UN, Fu Cong (right) and Mr Riyad H. Mansour, Palestinian Permanent Observer to the United Nations, speaking at the meeting. PHOTO: REUTERS

The draft submitted to a vote dropped any authorisation of the use of force. An explicit reference to binding enforcement, included in an earlier draft, was also left out.

Instead the text strongly encouraged States "to coordinate efforts, defensive in nature, commensurate to the circumstances, to contribute to ensuring the safety and security of navigation across the Strait of Hormuz."

It also said such contributions could include "the escort of merchant and commercial vessels," and endorsed efforts "to deter attempts to close, obstruct or otherwise interfere with international navigation through the Strait of Hormuz." REUTERS