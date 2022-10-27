'Chief Twit' Elon Musk visits Twitter HQ as takeover deadline looms

SAN FRANCISCO - Elon Musk changed his Twitter profile to “Chief Twit” and posted video of himself walking into the social network’s California headquarters carrying a sink on Wednesday, days before his contentious takeover of the company must be finalised.

The billionaire Tesla chief captioned the video “Entering Twitter HQ - let that sink in!”

He also listed his location as Twitter headquarters in San Francisco.

It was not clear whether Mr Musk met anyone at Twitter, but he is supposed to be working with the company to complete the on-again, off-again US$44 billion (S$60 billion) takeover.

The deal must be sealed by Friday, or Mr Musk will face trial over the contract.

He had made an unsolicited offer to buy Twitter, and inked a deal in April – but then sought to terminate the sale. Twitter filed a lawsuit to hold him to it.

With a trial looming, the unpredictable billionaire capitulated, reviving his takeover plan on the condition that legal proceedings were put on hold.

Mr Musk, the world’s richest man, has reportedly been lining up financing since a judge paused litigation on Oct 6.

Mr Musk said in July he was cancelling the deal because he was misled by Twitter over the number of fake “bot” accounts – allegations rejected by the company.