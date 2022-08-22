Cheney vows to oppose Republican candidates who deny Trump's election loss

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - US Representative Liz Cheney vowed Sunday (Aug 21) to oppose Republican candidates who back former president Donald Trump's falsehoods about a stolen 2020 election, declaring Senators Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley "unfit" for office after they voted to overturn the presidential results.

Ms Cheney, who is Mr Trump's leading critic and vice-chair of the congressional committee investigating the Jan 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol by his supporters, told ABC's "This Week" that a broad movement of election denial could undermine the US constitutional order if left unchecked.

The daughter of former Vice-President Dick Cheney has already said she will spend the next two years trying to stop Mr Trump from returning to the White House in 2024, possibly with her own presidential bid.

She declined to tell ABC whether she would run inside or outside the Republican Party, should she decide to make a presidential bid.

Targeting election deniers

"I'm going to be very focused on working to ensure that we do everything we can not to elect election deniers," Ms Cheney said in an interview recorded last week, days after she lost her Republican primary race in Wyoming to a Trump-backed candidate.

"We've got election deniers that have been nominated for really important positions all across the country, and I'm going to work against those people. I'm going to work to support their opponents," she said.

Ms Cheney did not say which Republican candidates she would oppose but acknowledged they would include some of her fellow Republicans in the House of Representatives.

Republicans are favoured to take control of the House but could face a bigger challenge capturing a Senate majority in the Nov 8 midterm elections, which will determine the balance of power in Congress for the next two years.

As one of two Republicans on the House Jan 6 committee, Ms Cheney has been able to draw a direct connection between the deadly melee and Mr Trump's repeated false claims that he won the 2020 election against President Joe Biden.

"Donald Trump is certainly the centre of the threat," Ms Cheney said. "What he's created is a movement on some level that is post-truth."

The Jan 6 assault forced Congress to temporarily suspend its certification of Mr Trump's loss to Mr Biden, during which Mr Hawley, Mr Cruz and other Republican members of Congress voted against certification of election results.