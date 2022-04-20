Cheers and jeers in US as plane mask mandates are lifted

NEW YORK (AFP) - Airlines, subways and bus services across the United States moved quickly Tuesday (April 19) to remove mask requirements following a federal court ruling that struck down face-covering mandates on public transportation, a hot-button issue throughout the pandemic.

Uber, Lyft and Amtrak were among the firms that announced an end to masking requirements hours after the decision was released, prompting reactions from travellers on social media.

In one clip, a Delta Air Lines pilot announcing the shift mid-flight is greeted by loud cheers. "Finally!" yells one passenger.

Considerably less enthusiastic was Mr Scott Hechinger, an expert in public defender law, who also heard cheers at the airport, but became increasingly alarmed during the flight.

"There is so much sneezing and coughing. And people just breathing it in. Freedom," Mr Hechinger tweeted.

Policymakers in Washington had decided last week to extend the federal mask mandate through May 3, but a federal judge struck that down on Monday, prompting an immediate wave of announcements from major airlines, including United Airlines and American Airlines.

On Tuesday, both Uber and Lyft shifted to a policy intended to be respectful of those who wish to continue wearing masks, while no longer requiring it.

"While mask usage is still recommended, we've updated our Covid safety policies," Uber said. "Let's move forward, safely together."

Rail company Amtrak also changed its policy, announcing that while masks were no longer required, "anyone needing or choosing to wear one is encouraged to do so."

One prominent transportation provider holding firm was New York's Metropolitan Transit Authority, which will continue to require face coverings on the city's subways and buses, a spokesman said.

In Washington, the Metro bus and rail system lifted its mandate.

The changes come on the heels of Monday's ruling from US federal judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle who found that the mask mandate exceeds the statutory authority of the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Ms Mizelle, a nominee of Republican former president Donald Trump, issued her ruling in a lawsuit filed in July 2021 by a conservative non-profit organisation called the Health Freedom Defence Fund and two individual plaintiffs.