Chapter of oldest US fraternity faces scrutiny over Cornell accusations
Alan Blinder and Michael S. Schmidt
ITHACA, New York – The Cornell University fraternity at the centre of a sexual assault inquiry was a campus fixture for more than a century before school officials banished it nearly two years ago as the accusations initially emerged.
The fraternity, Chi Phi, is now among the defendants in a lawsuit brought by a woman, identified in court records only as Jane Doe, who said she was raped repeatedly at the chapter’s house in Ithaca, New York.