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Chapter of oldest US fraternity faces scrutiny over Cornell accusations

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A woman alleged members of the fraternity plied her with ketamine, marijuana, rum and beer, and assaulted her in October 2024.

A woman alleged members of the fraternity plied her with ketamine, marijuana, rum and beer, and assaulted her in October 2024.

PHOTO: AFP

Alan Blinder and Michael S. Schmidt

ITHACA, New York – The Cornell University fraternity at the centre of a sexual assault inquiry was a campus fixture for more than a century before school officials banished it nearly two years ago as the accusations initially emerged.

The fraternity, Chi Phi, is now among the defendants in a lawsuit brought by a woman, identified in court records only as Jane Doe, who said she was raped repeatedly at the chapter’s house in Ithaca, New York.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.