CFO of Trump's firm surrenders ahead of unveiling of charges

NEW YORK • The Trump Organisation's chief financial officer has surrendered to the authorities, as he and Mr Donald Trump's namesake company prepare to face the first criminal charges from a probe that has hovered over the former US president for years.

Mr Allen Weisselberg, a long-time business lieutenant of Mr Trump who helped run his real estate empire during his presidency, yesterday entered a building that houses Manhattan's criminal court.

Mr Weisselberg and the Trump Organisation were expected to be arraigned later in the day in the probe by District Attorney Cyrus Vance, a person familiar with the matter has said.

In a statement, a company spokesman said Mr Weisselberg "was being used as a pawn in a scorched-earth attempt to harm the former president".

"The district attorney is bringing a criminal prosecution involving employee benefits that neither the IRS (Internal Revenue Service) nor any other district attorney would ever think of bringing. This is not justice; this is politics."

Mr Trump is not expected to be charged this week, though prosecutors have said their probe into his company is continuing, his lawyer Ronald Fischetti has said.

The former Republican president has denied wrongdoing and called the probe a "witch-hunt" by politically motivated prosecutors. Mr Vance is a Democrat.

The charges are expected to focus on whether Mr Weisselberg and other executives received perks and benefits such as rent-free apartments and leased cars, without reporting them properly on their tax returns, people familiar with the probe have said.

They stem from the investigation into the company's business dealings by Mr Vance, whose office has also been working with investigators from the office of New York Attorney-General Letitia James.

Mr Fischetti said on Monday that prosecutors suggested the charges would be related to taxes and fringe benefits. "This will be their first blow."

Ms Mary Mulligan, a lawyer for Mr Weisselberg, declined to comment on possible charges.

Charges could increase pressure on Mr Weisselberg to cooperate with prosecutors, which he has resisted. He is a close confidant of Mr Trump, making his cooperation potentially crucial to any future case against the former president.

Blowback from the case could complicate Trump's political future as he considers a possible 2024 White House run.

The Trump Organisation could face fines and other penalties if convicted. The indictment, by itself, could undermine the company's relationships with banks and business partners.

Mr Vance has examined an array of potential wrongdoing, including whether the company manipulated the value of its real estate to reduce its taxes and secure favourable loan terms.

It is unclear what role Mr Trump now has at the firm.

REUTERS