CEO apologises after layoff of 900 staff via Zoom draws criticism

NEW YORK • A chief executive officer who last week laid off 900 employees in a single Zoom call has apologised after he attracted sharp criticism when the video was posted on social media.

Mr Vishal Garg, CEO of online mortgage originator Better.com, convened a meeting with the employees over the video-streaming platform and told them "if you are on this call, you are part of the unlucky group being laid off", according to a video posted online.

"Your employment here is terminated, effective immediately."

The mass sacking attracted social media fury and, in an apology posted on the company's website on Tuesday, Mr Garg expressed remorse for the way he had handled the layoffs.

"I failed to show the appropriate amount of respect and appreciation for the individuals who were affected and for their contributions to Better. I own the decision to do the layoffs, but in communicating it, I blundered the execution. In doing so, I embarrassed you," he wrote.

In the Zoom call, he justified the firings by saying "the market has changed".

But he expressed some regret, saying "this is the second time in my career I'm doing this and I do not, do not, want to do this".

"The last time I did it, I cried. This time, I hope to be stronger," he said.

Last week, Better.com said it had received US$1.5 billion (S$2 billion) in financing from investors including Japan's SoftBank, with half the sum hitting its accounts immediately.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE