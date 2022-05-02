CDC casts doubt on Covid-19 as potential cause of hepatitis in kids

WASHINGTON • United States health officials have cast doubt on Covid-19 as a potential cause of severe hepatitis that has been seen in dozens of previously healthy children around the world, while adding weight to the possibility that it is caused by a more common virus linked to stomach ailments.

The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) last Friday released its most detailed report yet on nine cases of paediatric hepatitis in Alabama that have captured national attention.

All the patients tested negative for Covid-19 at the hospital and had no documented history of infection with Sars-CoV-2, the report said.

Covid-19 has shown it can damage a variety of organs, including the liver, raising the possibility that it could be linked to the more than 160 worldwide cases seen so far of unexplained liver disease in children.

British experts said earlier last week that the condition might be connected to adenoviruses, a family of pathogens that more commonly cause cold and flu symptoms.

In their description of the Alabama cluster last week, health officials noted that several children had tested positive for adenovirus type 41, which usually causes paediatric acute gastroenteritis - sometimes called stomach flu - leading to nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea and sometimes more severe symptoms.

Friday's report confirmed that all five patients whose samples were sequenced showed signs of the same virus type, raising the spectre of a possible causal link.

Adenovirus is known to cause hepatitis in immunocompromised children, but in the light of the new findings, the CDC report noted that "it might be an under-recognised contributor to liver injury among healthy children".

A separate report from the World Health Organisation said it is unlikely that Covid-19 vaccination could be the cause, as the majority of children have not been immunised.

None of the cases has been traced to a family of viruses known to cause acute hepatitis, but more than 75 per cent have tested positive for adenovirus.

Meanwhile in Singapore, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Saturday that a 10-month-old boy was found to have acute hepatitis with an unknown cause.

Investigations are ongoing to determine if the case is similar to those in the recent global outbreak.

Laboratory testing has determined the case to be negative for the common viruses that cause hepatitis. The case has a previous history of Covid-19 infection in December last year, although there is no evidence at this time that the acute hepatitis is related to Covid-19, MOH added.

BLOOMBERG