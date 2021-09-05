Caught between heat, drought and dwindling water, California adapts

SAN FRANCISCO - On the winding road through the rock cliffs and pine-clad gorges of the Plumas National Forest north of San Francisco, the car radio buzzed at least three times a day with evacuation warnings.
A thin yellow haze and smell of pine smoke blanketed the hills. In patches, the fires had reached the road; trees were reduced to burnt-out sticks. Clean-up crews with heavy machinery were clearing debris and cars stopped and waited for a pilot vehicle to take them in convoy on one-way roads.