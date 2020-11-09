Cases exceed 100,000 for third day as Biden plans virus task force

WASHINGTON • The number of coronavirus cases in the United States rose by more than 100,000 for the third day in a row on Saturday, as Covid-19 continues its aggressive escalation around the nation.

The US reported a record of more than 130,000 cases on Saturday, said Reuters. Infections last Friday reached a record 126,714.

Deaths are rising: The nation counted 1,153 last Friday, the fourth day last week with more than 1,000, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University and Bloomberg.

That was almost 100 a day more than the previous week and 31 per cent higher than average daily deaths in the first week of last month. It is significantly lower than the outbreak's first spike last spring, when several days neared or passed 2,500 daily deaths. The US death toll is now 236,099.

President-elect Joe Biden's victory signals a turning point in the US' response to the pandemic with his promise of an aggressive federal effort to contain a virus surge across the country.

He plans to name a 12-member virus task force today, his first step towards fulfilling one of his biggest campaign promises - to mount an effective response to the pandemic.

The task force will be co-chaired by former surgeon-general Vivek Murthy, former Food and Drug Administration commissioner David Kessler and Dr Marcella Nunez-Smith, a professor of public health at Yale University, according to a person familiar with his plans. It will also include former Obama administration health adviser Ezekiel Emanuel.

The co-chairmen of the task force are scheduled to brief Mr Biden today after the members are announced.

Meanwhile, New York reported 3,587 cases on Saturday, the second day of more than 3,000 and the most since early May at the tail end of the deadly spring outbreak.

Governor Andrew Cuomo has focused on reining in "clusters" of the virus that have spread in parts of New York City and upstate, where the positive rate is double that in the rest of the state.

In Washington, there are fears of another outbreak sweeping through the ranks of the nation's top officials. Six White House aides and a Trump campaign adviser - including President Donald Trump's chief of staff Mark Meadows - have contracted the coronavirus, officials said.

Mr Meadows, who routinely shrugged off the need to wear masks and embraced Mr Trump's strategy of playing down the threat from the coronavirus over the summer, informed a small group of White House advisers that he had tested positive for the virus last Wednesday, a senior administration official said.

Five other White House officials also tested positive for the virus in the days before and after election day, people familiar with the diagnoses told The New York Times.

Bloomberg News also reported on additional cases around the President, who contracted the virus last month and spent three days in the hospital receiving experimental treatments.

Mr Nick Trainer, who worked on the President's campaign, has also tested positive for the coronavirus, a person briefed on his diagnosis said.

News of the infections emerged despite warnings to keep quiet about the new cases, according to two White House officials who spoke on condition of anonymity to publicly discuss internal conversations.

A few weeks ago, Mr Meadows sought to keep an outbreak in Vice-President Mike Pence's office from becoming public.

Mr Meadows, a former member of Congress, is a gregarious presence at the White House whose position requires him to interact with people throughout the West Wing and frequently takes him to the residential part of the White House to meet the President.

Last Tuesday, he was at Mr Trump's election party at the White House, which included several hundred people gathered in the East Room for several hours, many of them not wearing masks as they mingled while watching the election returns.

The President's chief of staff was also in contact with a coterie of aides earlier in the day at the Trump campaign headquarters in Virginia, crammed into a tight space, where he was not wearing a mask as the President greeted campaign workers.

BLOOMBERG, NYTIMES