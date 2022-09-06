Canadian police hunt suspects after 10 die in stabbing attacks

WELDON, Saskatchewan - Canadian police hunted for two suspects in a stabbing spree that killed 10 people and wounded at least 15 others mostly in a sparsely populated indigenous community early Sunday.

The stabbings across 13 crime scenes are among the deadliest mass killings in modern Canadian history and bound to reverberate throughout the country, which is unaccustomed to bouts of the mass violence more commonly seen in the United States.

"I am shocked and devastated by the horrific attacks today," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a statement. "As Canadians, we mourn with everyone affected by this tragic violence, and with the people of Saskatchewan."

Police named the two suspects as Damien Sanderson, 31, and Myles Sanderson, 30, providing photos and descriptions but no further details about their motive or the victims.

A statement by indigenous leaders indicated the attacks may have been drug related.

"This is the destruction we face when harmful illegal drugs invade our communities," said the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations. The group represents 74 First Nations in Saskatchewan.

A mother of two was among the 10 people killed, local media reported, citing the woman's former partner.

"It's sick how jail time, drugs and alcohol can destroy many lives," Mr Michael Brett Burns told the Aboriginal Peoples Television Network.

In May, Myles Sanderson was listed as "unlawfully at large" by Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers, a programme that encourages the public to cooperate with police.

There were no further details about why he was wanted.

The two men were seen travelling in a black Nissan Rogue and spotted in the city of Regina, about 320km south of the attacks in the James Smith Cree Nation and the village of Weldon, police said.

"It appears that some of the victims may have been targeted, and some may be random. So to speak to a motive would be extremely difficult at this point in time," Ms Rhonda Blackmore, commanding officer of the Saskatchewan Royal Canadian Mounted Police, told a news conference.

There may be additional injured victims who transported themselves to various hospitals, police said.

James Smith Cree Nation is an indigenous community with a population of about 3,400 people largely engaged in farming, hunting and fishing.

Weldon is a village of some 200 people.

The nation's elected elders declared a state of emergency "in response to the numerous murders and assaults on members of the James Smith Cree Nation", and established two emergency operations centres, the nation said in a statement.

Indigenous people account for less than 5 per cent of Canada's population of about 38 million and suffer from higher levels of poverty, unemployment and a lower life expectancy than other Canadians.

Mr Trudeau said his government had been in communication with the James Smith Cree Nation leadership, adding: "We are ready to assist in any way we can."

The first stabbings were reported at 5.40am local time and within three hours police had issued a province-wide dangerous persons alert. By the afternoon, similar alerts were also issued in Saskatchewan's neighbouring provinces Alberta and Manitoba.

Police bulletins urged people to report any suspicious people and to take precautions, including sheltering in place, while warning against picking up hitchhikers or approaching suspicious people.

"Do not leave a secure location. Use caution allowing others into your residence," one advisory said. A police alert issued shortly after midday said the suspects may be in Regina, one of the province's largest cities, where a large police presence was already mobilised because of a Canadian football game at Mosaic Stadium near the centre of town.

REUTERS

Canada's worst mass killing incidents

PORTAPIQUE, NOVA SCOTIA

April 2020

A gunman who at one point masqueraded as a police officer killed at least 16 people in the Canadian province of Nova Scotia during a 12-hour rampage, in the country's worst mass shooting in the modern era.

TORONTO, ONTARIO

July 2018

A man walked down a busy Toronto street, shooting randomly into restaurants. He killed two people and wounded 13 before turning the gun on himself.

QUEBEC CITY, QUEBEC

January 2017

A man opened fire during evening prayers at a mosque, killing six people and wounding five.

LA LOCHE, SASKATCHEWAN

January 2016

A student killed his two brothers at home before opening fire at a remote community high school, killing two more people and wounding seven others.

CALGARY, ALBERTA

April 2014

The son of a long-serving member of Calgary's police force was arrested after five people at a house party were stabbed to death.

MONCTON, NEW BRUNSWICK

June 2014

A gunman killed three Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officers and wounded two others.

EDMONTON, ALBERTA

December 2014

A man killed eight people, including his wife, before killing himself.

MAYERTHORPE, ALBERTA

March 2005

A man killed four RCMP officers who went to his home to execute a warrant to repossess property. He then killed himself.

OTTAWA, ONTARIO

April 1999

A former employee of Ottawa's urban transit service killed four of his colleagues and wounded two others before taking his own life.

VERNON, BRITISH COLUMBIA

April 1996

A man killed nine relatives gathered for the wedding of his estranged wife's sister and wounded two others before killing himself.

MONTREAL, QUEBEC

December 1989

A gunman killed 14 students, all female, and wounded 13 at the Ecole Polytechnique before committing suicide.

REUTERS