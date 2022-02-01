Canada's anti-vax protest riles capital city Ottawa

OTTAWA • A "freedom convoy" of trucks joined by thousands of demonstrators brought Ottawa to a virtual standstill for a second day to protest against Canada's vaccine mandates, as other sympathetic truckers blocked a border highway into the United States.

Sunday's chaos clogged the capital's downtown near Parliament and brought criticism from officials including Ottawa's mayor.

"This afternoon, a large presence of police continues throughout the downtown core and the movement of protesters and trucks continues to be managed," the Ottawa police said on Sunday.

"These high-risk situations were de-escalated and resolved with no arrests," the authorities said, adding that police resources are fully stretched in dealing with the obstruction, which appeared to involve hundreds of trucks.

The boisterous protests threatened to disrupt business yesterday, with authorities stating that City Hall will remain closed, traffic will be disrupted and some other services stalled.

The protest started last week in western Canada, where truckers organised a convoy to drive from Vancouver to the Canadian capital to demonstrate against coronavirus-related curbs, particularly a recent vaccination requirement for truck drivers crossing the long US-Canada border.

Multiple convoys began arriving in Ottawa on Friday, and were joined by thousands of other anti-vaccination protesters. In solidarity with the convergence on Ottawa, truckers on Sunday staged what police described as a "complete blockage" of Highway 4 in Canada's western Alberta province along the US border. The road is a major artery for commercial goods between the nations.

In Ottawa, the desecration of a war memorial and harassment of some city officials and NGO volunteers sparked an angry response.

"I am sickened to see protesters dance on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and desecrate the National War Memorial," tweeted Canada's Chief of the Defence Staff Wayne Eyre. "Those involved should hang their heads in shame."

Barricades were installed to block vehicle access to the area around the war memorial, after several illegally parked vehicles were towed away.

And a group advocating for the homeless, Shepherds of Good Hope, said its workers had been "harassed" by protesters demanding meals on a particularly cold weekend. It said it had briefly given free meals to some demonstrators in an effort to defuse tensions, but added: "This weekend's events have caused significant strain to our operations at an already difficult time."

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his family were moved on Saturday to an undisclosed location in Ottawa, Canadian media reported. And Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson fumed over what he called "threatening" behaviour by some of the protesters.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE