Can US get along with China? It just can't decide

Amid growing American frustration with China over issues such as trade, technology exchange and military dialogue, Washington now grapples with a question that not so long ago was debated in closed circles: Are its interests fundamentally at odds with those of Beijing?

"Today, we find ourselves at an inflection point. Many in Washington and elsewhere are calling for a re-examination of the US-China relationship and some are arguing that it's time for us to put competition over cooperation in order to forge an equal equilibrium," China specialist Evan Osnos of the Brookings Institution said on Tuesday.

Mr Osnos was moderating a public debate at the think-tank between four seasoned China watchers, which highlighted the departure from the bipartisan consensus among America's elite that US interests were best served by engaging China.

The session offered an in-depth look into the wariness with which portions of the Washington intelligentsia outside the Trump administration now regard China.

Former top Obama adviser on Asia-Pacific affairs Evan Medeiros made the case that US and Chinese interests are substantially incompatible and becoming more so.

He attributed this to how China now defines and pursues its interests of maintaining the Chinese Communist Party's rule and social stability, protecting its territorial integrity and sovereignty, and developing economically and socially.

Dr Medeiros and Brookings senior fellow Thomas Wright both argued that there was an ideological bent to this great power competition.

Said Dr Wright: "At its core, China worries that if the US-led international order succeeds globally, it will be bad news for its regime. And we worry that if China succeeds in making the world safer for authoritarianism, that will be bad news for our liberal international order."

Dr Medeiros, now a US-China fellow at Georgetown University, said China's economic development plans would make the Chinese economy compete more than cooperate with the US economy.

"The US needs to face up to reality - continuing to deny that our interests are diverging more than converging is dangerous," he said. "It could embolden China to be more aggressive and assertive in pursuing its economic, political and security interests."

Recently retired senior US diplomat Susan Thornton, whose career in diplomacy spanned 28 years, disagreed and said differences could be managed through diplomacy.

"All of these issues mentioned can be worked on so that they become either manageable or less problematic," she said. "It's not to say there won't be tension in the relationship, but issues that may seem intractable such as some of those we worked on with China in the past... we have successfully managed and gotten progress on."

Ms Thornton noted that both countries have many interests in common, from promoting prosperity to limiting the spread of destructive arms and countering terrorism. Above all, both want to avoid conflict.

"With the right leadership, we can forge a consensus to narrow our differences or constructively manage them with China, and to exploit those areas where we have common interests," she said.

Johns Hopkins University China Studies Professor David Lampton agreed. "I don't think we ought to be overly deterministic that diplomacy is a failed strategy, that economic integration and interdependence are hopelessly naive thoughts," he said.

"That isn't all to say we don't need a tougher policy against China. We need more reciprocity, I think we need to have deterrence without provocation. We have to really manage our competition and find areas of cooperation."

Mr Osnos asked if there was a risk of a self-fulfilling prophecy - that if the US took the view that both countries had fundamentally incompatible interests, Washington would then make choices along the way that turn the possibility into reality.

Dr Medeiros replied: "There is a parallel risk. If you try to downplay areas of disagreement, overemphasise areas of cooperation, you may very well end up emboldening the rising power to take those aggressive or expansive steps because they feel like they now have the capabilities and time and space to do so."

He was also sceptical that Beijing would cooperate in good faith.

"When they look at cooperation, they think leverage, aha, we have something America wants, let's see if we can squeeze as much as possible out of the United States," he said.

"I was in numerous conversations with the Chinese. It was deeply frustrating to elicit from them even basic cooperation on things that should be mutual interests," he added, citing climate change as an example.

But Ms Thornton said China has been very clear that their most important foreign relationship is with the US. "They are willing and have shown in the past, successfully, to make compromises and changes based on the desire to continue to have a constructive relationship with the United States," she said.

"They're not cooperating with us to deceive us. They're looking for a way to build up their vision of their own future... They know they can't do it without us. We can find some common ground."