Cambodia, UN special envoy to meet Security Council

UNITED NATIONS • The United Nations Security Council will meet today with a minister from Asean chair Cambodia to discuss the chaotic situation in Myanmar, one year after a coup ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi, diplomatic sources said.

Cambodia's Asean envoy to Myanmar, Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn, will attend the closed-door talks along with UN special envoy for Myanmar Noeleen Heyzer, the sources told AFP.

The minister is expected to report on the controversial trip to Myanmar early this month by Cambodia's strongman ruler Hun Sen, who met the junta in the first foreign leadership visit since the generals seized power last Feb 1.

Asean is divided over the thorny issue of Myanmar, and debate has swirled over how the regional bloc - often derided as a toothless talk shop - can help bring Myanmar out of the crisis.

Critics say Mr Hun Sen's visit risked legitimising the junta. During his trip, he did not meet Ms Aung San Suu Kyi, who was detained after the coup and is facing criminal and graft charges.

Myanmar has "all the ingredients for civil war", Mr Prak Sokhonn said this month.

Asean agreed last April to a "five-point consensus" aimed at reversing deteriorating conditions in Myanmar. The junta accepted the plan, but it has had little impact, and the military continues to suppress dissent - sometimes violently.

Separately, the US government warned companies on Wednesday to be extremely wary of doing business in Myanmar, citing the risks of being linked to a military government involved in lawlessness and human rights abuse.

Those involved with businesses controlled by the military regime "run the risk of engaging in conduct that may expose them to significant reputational, financial, and legal risks", including breaking sanctions and money-laundering laws, according to a statement from six Cabinet-level departments.

Investors and traders were warned specifically to avoid state-owned enterprises, the gems and precious metals sector, real estate and construction projects, and the arms business.

"These entities and sectors have been identified as primary industries providing economic resources for Burma's military regime," the statement said, using the country's former name.

The statement noted that European Union states and other countries have also placed restrictions on doing business with Myanmar

The statement, signed by the departments of State, Treasury, Commerce, Labour and Homeland Security and the US Trade Representative, stressed that it is only an advisory and not a legal order. But it comes as a number of key foreign companies have withdrawn from Myanmar.

Woodside Petroleum yesterday joined multinational oil majors Chevron and TotalEnergies in their plans to exit Myanmar. The Australian gas producer will now begin the formal procedure to exit exploration assets it holds with state-owned Myanma Oil and Gas Enterprise and other entities including China National Petroleum Corp and Total.

Meanwhile, Thailand's state oil and gas explorer looks set to take over Myanmar's biggest gas field after the exit of TotalEnergies and Chevron, analyst say.

The move by PTT Exploration and Production to become operator of the Yadana field, in which it already has a 25.5 per cent stake, would keep vital gas supplies flowing to Thailand and Myanmar, and could contribute revenues for Myanmar's ruling junta amid tighter American and other sanctions.

