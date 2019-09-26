Call transcript shows Trump asked for probe

US President Donald Trump maintained yesterday that he had exerted "no pressure" on Ukraine, as the White House released a call transcript confirming he had asked Kiev to probe his political rival Joe Biden.

"There was no pressure whatsoever," Mr Trump told reporters on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, a day after Democrats seized on the call to launch an impeachment process.

Mr Trump, referring to the transcript of his July 25 call with Uk-rainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, said Democrats had built up the exchange as the "call from hell", but "it turned out to be a nothing call".

Mr Biden, a former vice-president, is the leading Democratic candidate set to challenge Mr Trump in the 2020 presidential election.