Call to look at S-E Asia on its own merits, not through a US versus China lens

WASHINGTON - South-east Asia has great potential and the region holds positive views of the United States, Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said on Friday at the Asia Society in New York, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

"The future of South-east Asia is bright," he added. "But the point I am trying to make is this: Look at us, South-east Asia, on our own merits and not simply through a US versus China lens.

"You (America) have a head start, you are welcome, you are wanted."

South-east Asia expects its combined gross domestic product, which currently stands at US$3 trillion (S$4.3 trillion), to double - if not quadruple - over the next two decades, he said.

"If that happens, that would make Asean the fourth largest economy in the world," the minister added.

The US has invested more in South-east Asia than China, Japan and India combined, he said, adding that US trade with South-east Asia supports more than half a million American jobs.

"In 2021 alone, in the depths of Covid-19, US investment flows into South-east Asia totalled US$40 billion," said Dr Balakrishnan.

"That is a 41 per cent year-on-year increase, and more than mainland China, which I think came in at about US$14 billion, or Japan at US$12 billion."

He said: "If we can avoid war and if we can continue to work together on that same shared technological stack, we have the potential to be at the era of a new golden age."

Citing the US' 2017 withdrawal from the erstwhile Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), Dr Balakrishnan said: "I have been speaking to a multitude of administration officials, congressmen and senators. When I meet them one on one, nobody makes a strategic argument against the TPP, but everybody tells me somewhat ruefully that it cannot be done for domestic political reasons."

But foreign policy and trade policy begin at home, he said.

"You have got to embark on the necessary reform and investment in your domestic capacity. You need to build up social and political capital and then engage and re-engage the world with confidence. That is my pitch. We will see what happens next."

He added: "We at least have the latest game in town, the IPEF - the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework - which very studiously avoids any mention of market access.

"But... to the extent that it reflects American acknowledgement that there are opportunities out across the Pacific and continued engagement - that is a positive."

He said: "Singapore will stand fully shoulder to shoulder (with the US) on this endeavour. But you need to do more - that is the message."

