Call to extend moratorium as millions in US face eviction

WASHINGTON • Eviction protections expired on Sunday for millions of Americans who could face homelessness within days, triggering a scramble to unlock billions in stalled rental aid and recriminations in Washington.

Renters had been shielded from eviction for nearly a year as part of a government moratorium intended to keep people in their houses during the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic.

But lawmakers did not extend those expiring protections, and only US$3 billion (S$4.1 billion) in aid has reached households out of the US$25 billion allotted to states and localities in February.

"We should be compassionate. We should help. And if that money is there, we should use it for its intended purpose," Democratic Senator Joe Manchin told CNN.

Over a quarter of renters are behind in some states, according to the Centre on Budget and Policy Priorities think-tank.

Southern states are some of the worst affected, though some 16 per cent of households in the United States owed rent - about double the amount before the pandemic.

The protections lapsed at midnight last Saturday, two days after the White House announced that it would not be legally able to renew the moratorium.

Republicans baulked at Democratic efforts to extend the freeze until mid-October, and the House of Representatives adjourned for its summer vacation last Friday without renewing it.

Democratic congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez laid blame on President Joe Biden's administration for waiting until the last minute to ask Congress to act - saying that it could have done so weeks earlier.

She added that it would be unfair to turf people out of their homes when billions in aid have not been spent - a total of US$46 billion has been approved by Congress.

"We cannot kick people out of their homes when our end of the bargain has not been fulfilled," she told CNN.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other senior Democratic leaders also urged Mr Biden to extend the moratorium. "Doing so is a moral imperative to keep people from being put out on the street, which also contributes to the public health emergency," they said in a statement on Sunday.

Ms Samantha Pate and Mr Andrew Martinez are two renters who wonder when their eviction notice may come.

Their family of four in the western state of Colorado is eight months behind in rent, roughly US$8,000, they told local TV station KDVR last Saturday.

Both have been working or looking for work. They said they may end up living in tents.

"This is not camping for us, this is going to be a way of life," Mr Martinez said.

The moratorium and other protections prevented an estimated 2.2 million eviction filings since March last year, said Mr Peter Hepburn, a research fellow at the Eviction Lab at Princeton University.

If those renters are forced back on to the market, they will be facing ever higher prices, according to a realtor.com June rental report.

Rental prices reached new highs in sections of the country, with some parts of Florida and California seeing more than 20 per cent price hikes over the previous year.

