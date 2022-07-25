California wildfire rips through vast tracts amid heatwave in US

LOS ANGELES • A California wildfire ripped through thousands of hectares, as millions of Americans sweltered through scorching heat with already record-setting temperatures due to climb.
The heatwave, encompassing multiple regions, has increased the risk of blazes, such as the major Oak Fire, which broke out on Friday in California near Yosemite National Park, where giant sequoia trees have already been threatened by flames in recent days.
The fire - described as "explosive" by officials - grew from about 240ha to over 3,800ha within 24 hours.
Concentrated in Mariposa County by Saturday, the fire has already destroyed 10 properties and damaged five others, with thousands more threatened.
More than 6,000 people had been evacuated, said Mr Hector Vasquez, a public information officer with California's Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, as the fire remained 0 per cent contained as at Saturday evening.
The department said the fire's activity was "extreme". The blaze left ashes, gutted vehicles and twisted remains of properties in its wake, as emergency personnel worked to evacuate residents and protect structures in its path.
More than 500 firefighters were working to extinguish the flames with assistance from aircraft, Mr Vasquez said. Officials cited by the Los Angeles Times said it could take a week to contain the flames.
"There's personnel showing up from various departments all over the state to help control this fire," Mr Vasquez said, adding that the situation remained "really challenging".
Climate scientist Daniel Swain tweeted that the fire was "exhibiting consistently extreme behaviour", while stunned social media users posted images of billowing plumes of smoke that reached thousands of metres into the air.
In recent years, California and other parts of the western United States have been ravaged by huge, hot and fast-moving wildfires, driven by years of drought and a warming climate.
Drought and high temperatures have been "not in our favour", Mr Vasquez said.
Evidence of global warming could be seen elsewhere in the country, as more than a dozen states were under a heat advisory.
The central and north-east US regions face the brunt of the extreme temperatures, which were not expected to peak until yesterday at the earliest and have sent public health officials scrambling.
"From the southern plains into the east, it will feel extremely oppressive," the National Weather Service (NWS) said on Saturday evening, warning as well of possible severe storms.
Central US metropolitan areas such as Dallas and Oklahoma City were expected to reach highs of above 38 deg C for at least the next five days. A heat emergency is in effect for cities up and down the north-east coast, from Boston to Philadelphia to Washington.
Not even the usually cool Pacific north-west will escape the far-reaching heat, with the region expected to face several days above 35 deg C next week.
The high temperatures have already caused an uptick in emergency calls for heat-related illnesses.
Cities have, meanwhile, been forced to open cooling stations and increase outreach to at-risk communities such as the homeless and those without access to air-conditioning.
"This is really one of the things that we recognise in Oklahoma - heat is the No. 1 weather-related killer across the United States. It far surpasses any other" nature-related cause of death, Mr Joseph Kralicek, director of the Tulsa Area Emergency Management Agency, told CNN.
Residents of the central US city on Saturday experienced temperatures that reached 38 deg C, which were set to rise to 41 deg C yesterday and today.
The nation's capital, Washington, reached temperatures near 38 deg C on Saturday, and was expected to reach or surpass that level yesterday for the first time in years. New York was not far behind. "Look for daytime (maximum temperatures) to eclipse the century mark in the central plains and record-breaking (high temperatures) from the central plains to the north-east today," the NWS said in a forecast.
Various regions of the globe have been hit by extreme heatwaves in recent months, such as Western Europe this month and India in March and April, incidents that scientists say are an unmistakable sign of a warming climate.
