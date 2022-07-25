California wildfire rips through vast tracts amid heatwave in US

LOS ANGELES • A California wildfire ripped through thousands of hectares, as millions of Americans sweltered through scorching heat with already record-setting temperatures due to climb.

The heatwave, encompassing multiple regions, has increased the risk of blazes, such as the major Oak Fire, which broke out on Friday in California near Yosemite National Park, where giant sequoia trees have already been threatened by flames in recent days.

The fire - described as "explosive" by officials - grew from about 240ha to over 3,800ha within 24 hours.

Concentrated in Mariposa County by Saturday, the fire has already destroyed 10 properties and damaged five others, with thousands more threatened.

More than 6,000 people had been evacuated, said Mr Hector Vasquez, a public information officer with California's Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, as the fire remained 0 per cent contained as at Saturday evening.

The department said the fire's activity was "extreme". The blaze left ashes, gutted vehicles and twisted remains of properties in its wake, as emergency personnel worked to evacuate residents and protect structures in its path.

More than 500 firefighters were working to extinguish the flames with assistance from aircraft, Mr Vasquez said. Officials cited by the Los Angeles Times said it could take a week to contain the flames.

"There's personnel showing up from various departments all over the state to help control this fire," Mr Vasquez said, adding that the situation remained "really challenging".

Climate scientist Daniel Swain tweeted that the fire was "exhibiting consistently extreme behaviour", while stunned social media users posted images of billowing plumes of smoke that reached thousands of metres into the air.

In recent years, California and other parts of the western United States have been ravaged by huge, hot and fast-moving wildfires, driven by years of drought and a warming climate.

Drought and high temperatures have been "not in our favour", Mr Vasquez said.