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Nvidia was sent a subpoena seeking information to determine whether the company had violated the state’s corporate security law.

LOS ANGELES – Nvidia is being investigated by California officials to determine whether any of its actions resulted in advanced chips or confidential information being improperly obtained by China.

The state’s attorney general, Rob Bonta, said in a statement on Nov 19 that his office is also looking into whether the company misled investors about the situation.

Nvidia was sent a subpoena seeking information to determine whether the company had violated the state’s corporate security law, he said.

Jensen Huang’s disclosure last week of an extramarital affair plunged Nvidia into an unprecedented crisis, fuelling a sharp sell-off in the company’s shares and resulting in his ouster as chief executive officer.

His disclosure also led to potential national security concerns following reports that he had a relationship with Alice Huang and that US officials suspected her of being a Chinese intelligence asset.

“The conduct of Nvidia and its former CEO raises bright red flags, including about the ways in which the company may have misled investors,” Bonta said.

“Nvidia is in a messy, transnational situation but the underlying principle of our corporate securities law is clear: Companies cannot mislead their investors.”

Nvidia, which is based in Santa Clara, California, did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

Nvidia is the world’s largest chipmaker and was, until recently, the world’s most valuable publicly traded company.

Under Huang’s leadership, its products became central to the massive build-out in artificial intelligence infrastructure.

In a Bloomberg Television interview on Nov 17, Bonta described the situation as “very possibly” something his office could examine.

He added that his course of action would be determined by whether any California laws could have been broken, which would establish jurisdiction for his office.

Beijing has denied that it attempted to spy on Jensen Huang, who is not related to Alice Huang.

On Nov 17, Huang expressed a willingness to return to the helm, although the board is not currently considering the idea, Bloomberg News reported.

Bonta, a Democrat who won re-election earlier in November, has been scrutinising Big Tech more broadly, including by filing a lawsuit against OpenAI for allegedly violating the state’s unfair competition law by unsafely developing its AI products. BLOOMBERG