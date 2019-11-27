California man admits to spying for China's state security service

CANBERRA • A California man accused of spying for China's security service pleaded guilty to a United States criminal charge in a case touted by prosecutors as a "rare glimpse" into how Beijing gathers intelligence in America.

Xuehua "Ed" Peng, who became a naturalised US citizen in 2012, was charged in September with acting as an unregistered agent of a foreign government.

As part of his plea agreement, the US will recommend a four-year prison sentence and a US$30,000 (S$45,000) fine, instead of the maximum penalty of 10 years' incarceration and a US$250,000 fine, a prosecutor told a judge on Monday in Oakland federal court.

A US crackdown on national security espionage by the Chinese government and theft of intellectual property that began under former president Barack Obama has escalated during the Trump administration's trade war with China.

At least three former US intelligence officers have been convicted in recent years of spying for China.

Last year, the Justice Department launched a China initiative targeting trade-secret theft, hacking and economic espionage.

Peng, 56, worked as a guide for Chinese tourists in the San Francisco area, according to prosecutors.

He was snared in a sting operation in which he allegedly hid envelopes with US$10,000 to US$20,000 in cash in hotel rooms and returned later to pick up memory cards containing classified security information that had been planted by US agents.

After staging each of the so-called dead drops at hotels in Oakland and Newark, California, as well as Columbus, Georgia - at least one of which the FBI recorded with a hidden video camera - Peng would later fly to China with the cards to deliver them to his handlers at the Ministry of State Security, prosecutors alleged.

The US said it uncovered Peng's identity as a spy through a double-agent operation in China started in March 2015. Mr John Demers, Assistant US Attorney-General for national security, said that the case exposes how Chinese intelligence officers collect information "without having to step foot in this country".

Peng's attorney declined to comment after Monday's hearing.

Just hours earlier on Monday, China's Foreign Ministry had described a defector's claims in Australia as "bizarre". Mr Wang "William" Liqiang had provided a trove of Chinese spying secrets to Australia's counter-espionage agency ASIO since he decided to defect in May.

Mr Wang provided details of how China's senior military intelligence officers funded and conducted operations in Hong Kong, Taiwan and Australia, according to a report published in Australia's Nine network newspapers, The Age and the Sydney Morning Herald.

A leading think-tank in Australia has, meanwhile, said that Australian universities should be barred from partnering with more than 100 Chinese counterparts because they have close ties with the military in Beijing.

Using open source data, the Australian Strategic Policy Institute (ASPI) said in a report published late on Monday that 115 Chinese universities have alleged links with military research, or human rights abuses - ties which should prevent Australian universities from partnering with them.

"There's a growing risk that collaboration with the People's Republic of China universities can be leveraged by the People's Liberation Army or security agencies for surveillance, human rights abuses or military purposes," said Mr Alex Joske, an analyst at ASPI.

BLOOMBERG, REUTERS