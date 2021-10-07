Environmental crews in personal protective equipment cleaning up Huntington Beach in California, on Tuesday, after an oil spill in the Pacific Ocean. The US Coast Guard is investigating a possible anchor strike as the cause of a broken pipeline that spewed tens of thousands of litres of crude oil into the sea off the western US state. The Coast Guard and a pipeline executive have been questioned about the response time to the massive oil spill, which has also killed wildlife. Democratic members of Congress from California have seized on the oil spill off the state's coast to promote federal legislation to ban all offshore oil drilling in the United States.
California cleans up massive oil spill
- Published1 hour ago
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on October 07, 2021, with the headline 'California cleans up massive oil spill'. Subscribe
