California calls for energy conservation to avoid blackouts amid heat

LOS ANGELES • California asked residents and businesses to conserve energy yesterday amid blistering heat to avoid overtaxing an already stressed power grid.

The state's main grid operator estimated that power demand would soar yesterday afternoon as residents increased their air-conditioning usage, resulting in unusually tight power supplies.

Reducing energy could help stabilise the grid and prevent blackouts. Much of California's Central Valley is under heat advisories, with a high of 39 deg C forecast for Sacramento yesterday.

California energy officials have warned that the state is at risk of energy shortfalls during the hot and dry summer months. Among the reasons: Diminished hydropower output during a devastating drought and the retirements of natural gas-fired power plants.

Separately, the authorities said that water supplies to some US states and Mexico will be cut to avoid "catastrophic collapse" of the Colorado River, as a historic drought bites.

More than two decades of well-below-average rainfall have left the river - the lifeblood of western United States - at critical levels, as human-caused climate change worsens the natural drought cycle.

Despite years of warnings and a deadline imposed by Washington, states that depend on the river have not managed to agree on a plan to cut their usage, and on Tuesday, the federal government said it was stepping in.

Arizona's allocation from the river will fall by 21 per cent next year, while Nevada will get 8 per cent less. Mexico's allotment will drop by 7 per cent. California, the biggest user of the river's water and the most populous of the western states, will not be affected.

The Colorado River rises in the Rocky Mountains and snakes its way through Colorado, Utah, Arizona, Nevada, California and northern Mexico, where it empties into the Gulf of California.

It is fed chiefly by snowpack at high altitudes, which melts slowly throughout the warmer months. But reduced precipitation and the higher temperatures caused by unchecked burning of fossil fuels means less snow is falling, and what snow exists is melting faster.

As a consequence, there is not as much water in the river that supplies tens of millions of people and countless acres of farmland.

Communities served by the Colorado River, including Los Angeles, have been ordered to save water, with unpopular restrictions in place on outdoor watering.

Those curbs are unevenly adhered to, with some lawns - especially in the plushest parts of Los Angeles and its surroundings - still remarkably green.

The states that use the water have been locked in negotiations over how to cut usage, but missed a Monday deadline to cut a deal.

Officials in upstream states hit out on Tuesday at what they saw as an unfair settlement, with California exempted from any cuts.

"It is unacceptable for Arizona to continue to carry a disproportionate burden of reductions for the benefit of others who have not contributed," said a statement by Mr Tom Buschatzke, director of the state's Department of Water Resources, and Mr Ted Cooke, general manager of the Central Arizona Project.

Deputy Interior Secretary Tommy Beaudreau said his department, which oversees US water supplies, is "using every resource available to conserve water and ensure that irrigators, tribes and adjoining communities receive adequate assistance".

The western US is suffering under a drought that is now in its 23rd year, the worst episode in more than 1,000 years. The drought has left swathes of the country dry and vulnerable to hotter, faster and more destructive wildfires.

