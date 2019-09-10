California boat fire: US agencies search firm's offices and vessels

SANTA BARBARA (California) • The authorities have served search warrants at the Southern California company that owned the scuba diving boat that last week caught fire and killed 34 people, including at least one Singaporean.

Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and other agencies searched Truth Aquatics' offices in Santa Barbara and the company's two remaining boats, said Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Lieutenant Erik Raney on Sunday.

He said the warrants served are "a pretty standard" part of the ongoing investigation into the tragedy to determine whether any crimes were committed.

The office was ringed in red crime scene tape as more than a dozen agents took photos and carried out boxes.

Thirty-four people died when the Conception burned and sank before dawn on Sept 2. They were sleeping in a cramped bunk room below the main deck and their escape routes were blocked by fire.

The bodies of all but one victim have been recovered.

Singaporean Tan Wei, a 26-year-old postgraduate student from the University of California, Berkeley, has been identified by the local authorities as among the 34 people who perished in the fire.

Another Singaporean, researcher Sunil Singh Sandhu, 46, was listed on the passenger manifest of the boat. His family has done DNA cheek swabs at the US Embassy in Singapore to help with the identification of his body.

The search for the final body was suspended last weekend because of strong winds and rough seas, said Lt Raney. "The dive teams are going to get together on Monday to develop a plan. We're hoping they're back in the water on Tuesday," he said on Sunday.

US Coast Guard records show that the Conception passed its two most recent inspections with no safety violations. Previous customers said Truth Aquatics and the captains of its three boats were very safety-conscious.

The authorities are focused on determining the cause of the fire and are looking at many things, including how batteries and electronics were stored and charged.

They will also look into how the crew were trained and what crew members were doing at the time of the fire.

The boat's design will also come under scrutiny, particularly whether a bunk room escape hatch was adequate.

Five crew members jumped overboard after trying to rescue the 33 scuba divers and one crew member whose escape routes were blocked by fire, said the federal authorities and the boat's owner. The crew, including the captain, said they were driven back by flames, smoke and heat.

Truth Aquatics pre-emptively filed a lawsuit last Thursday that could protect it from potentially costly payouts to families of the dead, a move condemned by some observers as disrespectful and callous. The company said in a statement on Instagram last Friday that the lawsuit is an "unfortunate side of these tragedies", and pinned the action on insurance companies and other so-called stakeholders.

ASSOCIATED PRESS