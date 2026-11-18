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California bans Waymo autonomous vehicles from state freeways, saying they pose an ‘imminent hazard’

The ban applies to both testing and operating of Waymo vehicles on freeways.

SAN FRANCISCO - California banned Waymo’s autonomous vehicles from state freeways, saying they pose an “imminent hazard” after recent traffic incidents, including one where three of the driverless cars drove into a construction zone.

The California Department of Motor Vehicles issued the ban on Nov 11 after two incidents on California freeways, Jonathan Groveman, a department spokesperson, said in a statement.

A Waymo spokesperson said in a statement that the company has “temporarily restricted freeway operations across our other operating markets to evaluate our performance”. The company did not provide more detail. Waymo’s autonomous vehicles have expanded onto freeways in the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Miami and Austin, according to the company.

The construction zone incident occurred on Nov 5 and the second incident, which involved California Highway Patrol vehicles, occurred the next day on a highway in San Francisco, according to Groveman.

Video of the Nov 6 incident circulated widely on social media last week. In the footage, a Waymo vehicle can be seen trying to bypass California Highway Patrol vehicles conducting a traffic break.

“The Department determined that Waymo’s driverless freeway operations pose an imminent hazard to public safety due to recurring incursions by its vehicles into active construction zones where construction workers, vehicles and equipment are present,” Groveman said.

Groveman added that “similar incidents” previously occurred on May 18.

The Waymo spokesperson said the “recent freeway construction zone encounters on US 101 in California” did not “involve any injuries or collisions”.

Waymo continues to operate the vehicles as normal on California surface streets, according to the company.

California’s restrictions bar Waymo from both operating and testing its driverless vehicles on California freeways, according to Groveman.

He said the restrictions will remain in effect until “Waymo demonstrates to the Department that it has taken effective corrective actions to address the deficiencies that precipitated the restrictions”. AP