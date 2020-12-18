Buttigieg set to make history in diverse US Cabinet

WILMINGTON • President-elect Joe Biden touted the diversity of his incoming administration as he introduced former rival Pete Buttigieg as his choice for US transportation secretary to take the lead in upgrading America's ageing infrastructure.

Mr Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, would be the first openly gay Cabinet secretary confirmed by the Senate if he is approved.

"The Biden-Harris Cabinet will be a historic Cabinet - a Cabinet that looks like America, a Cabinet that taps into the best of America, a Cabinet that is opening doors and breaking down barriers and accessing the full range of talent... in this nation," Mr Biden said on Wednesday as he put forth what is shaping up to be the most diverse US Cabinet.

Appearing with Mr Buttigieg in Wilmington, Delaware, Mr Biden said the 38-year-old would confront the task of restoring "our crumbling roads, bridges and ports". Mr Biden has proposed a massive boost in infrastructure spending.

Mr Buttigieg emerged from relative obscurity to mount a surprisingly robust campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination.

A military veteran who served in Afghanistan, Mr Buttigieg is in the vanguard of the next generation of Democratic politicians and is widely seen as a future presidential contender.

Mr Buttigieg said: "I'm also mindful that the eyes of history are on this appointment, knowing that this is the first time an American president has ever sent an openly LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer) Cabinet member to the Senate for confirmation."

When Mr Buttigieg ended his campaign and endorsed Mr Biden in March, Mr Biden offered him high praise, saying the Indiana native reminded him of his late son, Beau.

As transportation secretary, Mr Buttigieg would oversee a sprawling federal agency that regulates the nation's airlines, transit systems and interstate highways.

The former mayor would also play a central role in Mr Biden's proposed infrastructure and environmental initiatives, including plans to add 500,000 charging stations nationwide for electric vehicles.

"Americans shouldn't settle for less than our peers in the developed world when it comes to our roads and bridges, our railways and transit systems. The US should lead the way, and I know that in this administration we will," Mr Buttigieg said.

