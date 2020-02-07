Buttigieg, Sanders nearly tied for first place in tight Iowa race

CONCORD (New Hampshire) • Democratic White House candidate Pete Buttigieg held a wafer-thin lead over leftist rival Bernie Sanders as more delayed results arrived yesterday, after the US election season kicked off with caucuses in Iowa.

With 97 per cent of precincts reporting after Monday's selection process in the Midwestern state, the moderate 38-year-old Mr Buttigieg, a former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, was leading with 26.2 per cent.

Senator Sanders, who at 78 is more than twice the age of Mr Buttigieg and is making his second charge for the nomination in four years, was snapping at his heels on 26.1 per cent.

Fellow progressive Senator Elizabeth Warren, 70, stood at 18.2 per cent, while national front runner and former vice-president Joe Biden was fourth with 15.8 per cent.

Iowa's quirky, byzantine caucus process was marred by technical glitches that forced an embarrassing delay in reporting of results in the closely-watched contest.

The 77-year-old Mr Biden, who like Mr Buttigieg was already campaigning in the next state to vote, New Hampshire, acknowledged that his poor showing in Iowa was a "gut punch", but insisted he would stick it out.

Mr Biden, who bills himself as the most electable Democratic candidate to take on Republican President Donald Trump in the Nov 3 election, led many national polls in the run-up to Iowa and has a host of high-profile endorsements.

The key figures released by the Iowa Democratic Party are percentages of the all-important delegates that the state sends to the national convention to vote for in the nomination process.

Mr Buttigieg, a virtual unknown nationally one year ago, startled political observers by seizing the top spot over Mr Sanders who had been leading in Iowa polls ahead of the caucuses.

Iowa's pick has a recent historical track record of going on to become the national Democratic nominee.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE