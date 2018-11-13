Hollywood action hero Gerard Butler posts photo of home destroyed by blaze

Hollywood action hero Gerard Butler is used to saving the day in movies such as 300, Olympus Has Fallen and Geostorm.

However, a fast-moving wildfire in Malibu, California, proved too much even for him as he joined a list of celebrities such as Lady Gaga and Guillermo del Toro whose homes have been affected by the fierce blaze.

Butler, 48, said in an Instagram video on Sunday that his home was "half-gone", amid footage of smoke rising from the debris, which included the burnt shell of a car.

The Scottish actor added that he had returned to his Malibu home after evacuating.

"Heartbreaking time across California. Inspired as ever by the courage, spirit and sacrifice of firefighters. Thank you @LosAngelesFireDepartment," wrote Butler.

Actress Camille Grammer Meyer, who stars in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, was another celebrity who lost her home to the fire.

"Sadly my house couldn't be saved," she wrote on Instagram, along with a photo of what appears to be her home in flames. "The courageous firefighters were able to save my cars and personal items recovered from my home. I thanked the fire chief and his team of firemen for all of their hard work."

Among the celebrities who were evacuated are Lady Gaga, Kim Kardashian, Alyssa Milano and Melissa Etheridge. Celebrity website TMZ reported that the Malibu home of Caitlyn Jenner was destroyed last Friday.

The city's population of 12,000 was evacuated last Friday as the Woolsey fire exploded overnight, reported Reuters.

Malibu and nearby Calabasas are home to hundreds of celebrities and entertainment executives who are drawn to the area's ocean views, rolling hills and large, isolated estates.

Current and former residents include Barbra Streisand, Cher, Tom Hanks, Judd Apatow and Britney Spears, according to Reuters.

