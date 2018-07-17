Burger King outlet in US offers cancer-stricken dog free cheeseburgers for rest of his life

A Burger King outlet in the United States has offered to give a dog suffering from cancer free cheeseburgers for the rest of his life, after the manager found out about the canine's condition.

The heartwarming gesture was shared by the dog Cody's owner Alec Karcher on Twitter on Sunday (July 15).

The 22-year-old said in the tweet that Cody, a 10-year-old Boxer-Labrador cross-breed, was diagnosed with bone cancer about two months ago.

"He was given about one to three months to live depending on how fast the cancer spread," said Mr Karcher.

He added that he and his family have been giving Cody a plain cheeseburger every day to eat with "his many medications to make it easier and more enjoyable for him".

On Sunday, when the family stopped by a Burger King outlet in Toledo, Ohio, to buy Cody's daily burger, one of the employees asked why they were ordering a plain cheeseburger.

Upon hearing Cody's story, the employee then went to speak to her manager, said Mr Karcher.

Thanks to @BurgerKing for showing so much love and kindness towards my family and our dog, Cody. It’s appreciated more than words can describe. pic.twitter.com/KsKnfXtv0S — Karch (@AKarchh) July 16, 2018

"She asked us for a name, and said that the rest of the cheeseburgers for Cody would be free at their location. I can't explain how much that means to us, and my family and I are beyond appreciative," Mr Karcher wrote.

He also attached a photo of Cody in the tweet, which thanked the fast-food joint for its "love and kindness".

In response, Burger King tweeted back saying: "The world needs more kindness and empathy. Thank you for giving us the chance to do this for Cody."

Many Twitter users were touched by the story and the employee's gesture, with one saying: "Wow, I wish Cody the best. This jerked a tear from me, I'll admit it.

"I know the love an animal can give you, and it's amazing seeing how a dog can spread love to an employee at Burger King who just heard a story about him.

"What a heartfelt company, I hope Cody can stick through."