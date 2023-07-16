Building workers in torrid Texas say water-break ban is 'a law that kills'

HOUSTON - Perched on a platform as he painted an enormous wall, Maynor Alvarez felt cramps in his arms and legs and thought he might vomit. He wanted to come down, but the supervisor’s order was clear: “Keep working.”

The crushing heatwave that has blanketed much of the southern United States for nearly a month has taken a particularly high toll on construction workers, who are often exposed to temperatures exceeding 40 deg C.

And the region is bracing for more heat records to be broken this weekend.

“I’ve suffered heat strokes on several occasions,” 42-year-old Mr Alvarez told a group of co-workers outside the Houston City Hall on Friday.

“Do you know what it feels like? Cramps in the legs and arms, headache, the urge to vomit, your heart racing.

“When I complain to my supervisor down below, he just tells me to keep producing...

“I come down anyway because I can’t stand it... If I stayed five more minutes, I wouldn’t be here to tell this story.”

The workers were there to protest a law recently signed by Republican Governor Greg Abbott which prevents cities like Austin and Dallas from requiring that construction workers be allowed regular water breaks.

The new Law 2127, which takes effect in September, targets local regulations – on a broad range of issues from labour, to agriculture to finance – that go beyond state law.

The measure, approved by the state’s Republican legislature and governor, is ostensibly intended to prevent cities and counties from conflicting with state law – but it also weakens the power of local authorities, which are often much more liberal.

For Guatemalan-born Mr Alvarez, the impact is clear: “This is a law that kills,” he said.

Some 20km further north, 28-year-old Juan – who declined to give his last name – was on a ladder working to complete a wall on a building under construction. The day was scorching hot, the sun was blindingly bright, and a mist seemed to envelop people passing on the asphalt below.

Wearing a helmet, a reflective vest, protective glasses and a kerchief to keep the sun off his neck, Juan said the heat left him feeling nauseated.

“Just when I take a drink of water, I get dizzy, I want to vomit because of the heat,” he told AFP.

“I need something else, a Coca-Cola, a Gatorade – and cold – just to be able to keep going.”