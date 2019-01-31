Brrr, big chill hits US Midwest

The shores of Lake Michigan near Montrose Beach in Chicago was a sea of white after a blast of Arctic air from the polar vortex brought dangerous, bone-chilling cold to a wide swathe of the United States on Tuesday.

The Midwest was the hardest-hit by the sub-zero temperatures, which the authorities say could be life-threatening.

The mercury fell to as low as minus 18 deg C in Chicago, while the temperatures tumbled to a frigid minus 29 deg C in Minneapolis. As much as 60cm of snow was forecast in Wisconsin.

Parts of the Chicago River and Lake Michigan were filled with chunks of ice as a result of the brutal cold.

Many cities in the Midwest have opened warming shelters for the tens of millions of people who will be affected.

SEE WORLD:

Polar vortex puts US in deep freeze

What is the polar vortex and why is it so cold?