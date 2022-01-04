Britain's Prince Andrew faces crucial week in fight against sex assault lawsuit

NEW YORK • Britain's Prince Andrew faces a crucial week in his fight against a sexual assault lawsuit brought in New York by a long-time accuser of late financier Jeffrey Epstein and his onetime partner Ghislaine Maxwell.

The expected release of a legal settlement yesterday and oral arguments in the case today come after socialite Maxwell was convicted last week of sex trafficking minors for Epstein.

Ms Virginia Giuffre alleges that Epstein, who killed himself while awaiting trial in 2019, lent her out for sex with his wealthy and powerful associates, including Prince Andrew. She has sued the British royal for unspecified damages, alleging that he sexually assaulted her in 2001 when she was 17 and a minor under American law.

The 61-year-old Prince Andrew, Queen Elizabeth II's second son, has not been criminally charged and has repeatedly and strenuously denied the allegations.

A 2009 settlement between Epstein and Ms Giuffre was due to be made public by a New York court yesterday. Prince Andrew's lawyers have claimed that the agreement protects the prince and others from being sued by Ms Giuffre.

Today, New York judge Lewis Kaplan will hear oral arguments on whether to throw out the suit.

Attempts by Prince Andrew's lawyers to halt progression of the lawsuit on the grounds that Ms Giuffre now lives in Australia were rejected by Judge Kaplan last Friday.

The day before, Ms Giuffre's lawyers demanded that Prince Andrew hand over medical records proving that he is unable to sweat.

In a disastrous 2019 interview with the BBC, the royal denied Ms Giuffre's claim that they had shared a sweaty dance at a London nightclub, saying that at the time he could not sweat due to a condition related to having fought in the 1982 Falklands War.

Ms Giuffre said Prince Andrew assaulted her at Epstein's home in New York, and on his private island in the US Virgin Islands. She alleged that Prince Andrew also sexually abused her at the London home of Maxwell, who introduced the royal to Epstein in the early 1990s.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE