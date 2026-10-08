‘Breathtaking’, ‘devastating’: Mathematics reels after new OpenAI release

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Experts say the cataclysmic upheaval to the field will affect graduate students on the cusp of becoming a part of this intellectual community.

NEW YORK - “If a human did this, it would be an instant Fields Medal, no questions asked.”

That was how Alex Kontorovich, chair of the department of mathematics at Rutgers University in New Jersey, responded to an AI-generated proof that OpenAI, the artificial intelligence giant, released on Oct 6.