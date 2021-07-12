Branson beats Bezos to space aboard Virgin rocket

TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES (New Mexico) • Billionaire Richard Branson and five Virgin Galactic Holdings employees pulled off a key test flight to space yesterday, bolstering the company's plans to debut tourism trips next year.

The VSS Unity spaceplane glided back through sunny skies to land in New Mexico at about 9.38am local time (11.38pm Singapore time), shortly after detaching from a carrier aircraft and rocketing to an altitude of about 86km above the Earth.

"Congratulations to all our wonderful team at Virgin Galactic for 17 years of hard, hard work to get us this far," Mr Branson said during a live feed as the spaceship returned to Spaceport America in New Mexico.

He and the crew were expected to discuss the trip in a news conference later in the day.

Mr Branson, one of six Virgin Galactic Holdings employees who strapped in for the flight, has touted the mission as a precursor to a new era of space tourism, with the company he founded poised to begin commercial operations next year.

The suborbital journey kicks off a landmark month for the future of space tourism, with Mr Branson demonstrating Virgin Galactic's capabilities nine days before billionaire rival Jeff Bezos is set to fly on a rocket made by Blue Origin, his space venture.

Both companies envision businesses catering to wealthy tourists willing to pay top dollar for a short period of weightlessness and an unforgettable view of the Earth and heavens.

Yesterday's high-altitude launch of the VSS Unity rocket plane marks the company's 22nd test flight of its SpaceShipTwo system, and its fourth crewed mission beyond Earth's atmosphere.

It is also the first to carry a full complement of space travellers - two pilots and four "mission specialists", Mr Branson among them. Space industry executives, future customers and other well-wishers were on hand to witness the launch event. Among those present was fellow billionaire and space industry pioneer Elon Musk, founder of electric carmaker Tesla.

The gleaming white spaceplane was borne aloft attached to the underside of a specially designed twin-fuselage carrier jet VMS Eve, named for Mr Branson's late mother.

Reaching its high-altitude launch point at about 14km, Unity was released from the mothership and fell away as its crew ignited the vehicle's rocket, sending it streaking straight upwards at supersonic speed to the blackness of space.

At the apex of the climb with the rocket shut down, the crew experienced a few minutes of microgravity before the spaceplane shifted into re-entry mode and began a gliding descent to a runway back at the spaceport. The entire flight, from take-off to landing, lasted about an hour.

Mr Branson had insisted he and Mr Bezos were friendly rivals and not engaged in a personal contest to beat one another to space. But nonetheless, there has been some public rancour between the two.

Blue Origin has disparaged Virgin Galactic as falling short of a true spaceflight experience, saying that unlike Unity, Mr Bezos' New Shepard tops the 100km-high-mark, called the Karman line, set by an international aeronautics body as defining the boundary between Earth's atmosphere and space.

"New Shepard was designed to fly above the Karman line, so none of our astronauts have an asterisk next to their name," Blue Origin said in a series of Twitter posts last Friday. However, United States space agency Nasa and the US Air Force both define an astronaut as anyone who has flown higher than 80km.

Virgin has plans for two further test flights of the spaceplane in the months ahead before beginning regular commercial operation next year. This is no discount travel service. But demand is apparently strong, with several hundred wealthy would-be citizen astronauts already having booked reservations, priced at around US$250,000 (S$338,000) a ticket.

