Brain implants give ALS patients the voice to speak and sing

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For years, brain implants paired with increasingly powerful AI have been shown in remarkable case studies to restore a person’s ability to communicate.

Brain signals from a 46-year-old man who lost his voice to ALS were decoded by experimental brain implants and translated directly into intelligible speech. A 58-year-old woman, a trained singer, whose voice was gradually silenced by the disease, was able to sing a musical scale.

The new advances from researchers at the University of California, Davis, to be presented next week at the Society for Neuroscience conference in Washington, demonstrate that research into brain-computer interfaces is crossing from proof-of-concept demonstrations into everyday usefulness.