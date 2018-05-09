Brain dead boy wakes up day before organ donation

A 13-year-old American boy miraculously came back to life in March, a day after doctors declared him brain dead and his parents signed the paperwork to donate his organs.

Trenton McKinley from Alabama was at a friend's house playing on a utility trailer when it flipped over and crushed his head, reported American broadcaster CBS News on Monday. The teenager suffered severe brain trauma and seven skull fractures.

His mother, Ms Jennifer Reindl, told local media that Trenton was deemed dead on the table for 15 minutes at one point. "All I saw was a stretcher with his feet hanging out," she told American television channel Fox 10 News.

The family added that for several days, Trenton was on life support and barely breathing. "They told me the oxidation problems would be so bad... he would be a vegetable if he even made it," Ms Reindl said.

She agreed to sign donation papers when she learnt that her son's organs could save five lives. "We said yes, as that also ensured that they would continue to keep Trenton alive to clean his organs for the donation," she said.

But one day before Trenton's life support was to end, he showed signs of cognition, CBS Today reported. Ms Reindl said: "He was scheduled to have his final brain wave test to call his time of death, but his vitals spiked, so they cancelled the test.

"He is a miracle," she said in a Facebook post on March 23.

According to CBS News, Trenton is now going through a slow recovery process and still suffers from nerve pain and seizures daily.

He will eventually need surgery to reconnect half of his skull.

But since regaining consciousness, he has been walking, talking and reading, according to Ms Reindl. Said Trenton: "There's no other explanation but God. There's no other way that I could have came back."