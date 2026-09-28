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Boston-bound Delta flight makes emergency landing in Portugal due to smoke in cabin

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The Delta flight made an emergency landing in Porto, Portugal, following a reported mechanical issue.

The Delta flight made an emergency landing in Porto, Portugal, following a reported mechanical issue.

PHOTO: REUTERS

LISBON - A Delta flight from Barcelona to Boston made an emergency landing on Sept 27 afternoon in Porto, Portugal, the airline operator said.

Flight DL251 was diverted to Porto following a reported mechanical issue and landed there safely, the company said. Flight data from tracking service Flightradar24 suggested the plane left Barcelona at 3.15pm (9.15pm Singapore time) and landed in Porto at 5.45pm.

Eight passengers who had been onboard the Airbus A330 plane were treated on the tarmac at Francisco Sa Carneiro Airport in Porto while three others were taken to hospital for treatment, a spokesperson for Portugal’s emergency and civil protection authority told Reuters by phone.

The forced landing was due to smoke in the cabin, the Portuguese spokesperson added. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.