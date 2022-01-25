Bosses admit to 'proximity bias', but want workers back in offices anyway

NEW YORK (BLOOMBERG) - Among the biggest worries that executives have about remote work is a phenomenon known as "proximity bias", meaning that the people who choose to return to offices will get ahead, while those who stay home will fall behind.

And yet, despite that very legitimate fear - and how it might hurt underrepresented workers - most bosses still prefer working in offices, and want their underlings to do the same, a survey released on Tuesday finds.

More than four out of 10 executives ranked the potential inequities between remote and in-office employees as their number one concern, according to a Future Forum survey of more than 10,000 white-collar workers. (Around 2-3 per cent of respondents are executives.)

Yet, the quarterly poll found that bosses are twice as likely to prefer working in the office at least three days a week compared to rank-and-file staff.

Women and minority workers are more likely than other groups to want to stay home, adding to fears that the return to office push could further exacerbate workplace inequalities.

"Companies have to understand that their diversity efforts and their future of work plans are going to be linked," said Mr Brian Elliott, a Slack Technologies executive who oversees Future Forum, a research consortium created by the software maker.

Slack, which makes virtual collaboration software, benefits from a remote workforce.

The survey highlights one of the most contentious topics facing managers as they try to come up with hybrid-work schedules that keep employees both engaged and productive amid record quit rates: Face time.

Just being seen in the office can affect performance evaluations, promotions and job security, research from professors at the University of California, Davis and North Carolina University has found.

Mr Jack Welch, the former chief of General Electric Co. whose management approach was widely copied, once said in a Bloomberg Businessweek advice column that "the road to the top is paved with being there".

Workers are once again being summoned back to downtown high-rises now that Covid-19 infections from the Omicron variant have peaked or are expected to in coming weeks.

Credit Suisse Group asked US staff to return to the office on Feb 1, while Citigroup Inc. employees in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut are now preparing to come back on Feb 7.